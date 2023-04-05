Data and EVs to shape 2030 vehicle manufacturing

The car factory of the future will be highly efficient, flexible and digital, leveraging huge amounts of data and sophisticated machines to create a range of electrified models that will be personalised to suit individual customer needs. But carmakers face several challenges if they are to ensure their factories are operating smoothly in 2030.
Flexibility and digitisation
“Flexibility and digitisation are the two keywords that will define the transformation of car production through this decade,” states Ignazio Dentici, Vice President of Global Automotive & eMobility Industry at Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division. “OEM’s need to be flexible so they can react to the demands of the market. In the past, car production was rigid and inflexible as cars were made to type, but as the electric vehicle (EV) has evolved and consumer demand changes, OEMs need to have the ability to change their manufacturing processes and adapt quickly to create different models, which also involves engaging with external consumer electronics providers.”
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Scroll
News
Magazine
Articles
Special Reports
Research
OEM Tracker
OEM Model Plans
OEM Production Data
OEM Sales Data
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- no
- OEM Tracker
- no
- OEM Model Plans
- no
- OEM Production Data
- no
- OEM Sales Data
- no
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes