Drive for shared mobility shapes future transit landscape

Driven by technology, regulation and consumer demand, the global mobility landscape will change significantly by 2030. Consumers are increasingly looking to alternative transportation alongside cars and traditional public transport options. Smartphone apps facilitating shared mobility services have proven a key enabler of this change. Research and Markets predicts global ride-hailing services alone will be worth US$105bn by 2030, a CAGR of 15.7% between 2022 and 2030.