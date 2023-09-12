Electric vehicle (EV) sales will grow rapidly in the coming years, producing an influx of used batteries. While these batteries will have reached the end of their useful life in a vehicle, they may still have potential for use in other applications. Accurately assessing the battery’s history and current state of health will open the door to a wave of second-life business models around refurbishment, energy storage applications and recycling.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- End-of-life should mean value recovery, not waste management
- Prioritising recycling could be a barrier to true EV circularity
- Reliable data is the enabler for second-life batteries
- Battery degradation could prove big business
- End-of-life battery solutions require greater OEM control
- Could a standardised BMS drive second-life EV battery use?
- Is battery cell replacement more sustainable than recycling?
‘Special report: End-of-life electric vehicle batteries’ presents insight from:
- Autocraft EV Solutions
- Circular Energy Storage
- ElectricFish
- Redwood Materials
- TerrePower
- Universitat Politechnica de Valenica
- University of Limerick