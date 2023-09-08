Reliable data is the enabler for second-life batteries

The University of Limerick shares key takeaways from its research into second-life EV batteries. By Megan Lampinen

With electric vehicle (EV) sales projected to grow rapidly in the coming years, the industry is preparing for an influx of used batteries. Many of these batteries will have reached the end of their useful life in a vehicle but still have potential for use in other applications. For any sort of second-life business model to work, there will first need to be a way to accurately assess battery history and current state of health. Once this is verified, the units can be passed on to the most appropriate second-life application, or in some cases, directly to recycling.

“If a battery is just a black box with a make and a model on it, you have no idea of the conditions under which it was used,” says Colin Fitzpatrick, Head of Department of Electronic & Computer Engineering at the University of Limerick (UL). “In this scenario, it’s hard to see any circular economy model taking off. The key is to harness the information that’s available on these batteries.”

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here