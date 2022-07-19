Electric vehicle (EV) numbers are only going to grow, and the demand for batteries along with them. The materials that go into these batteries play a pivotal role in EV range, performance and safety. But some of these materials are in short supply. Others come from politically unstable parts of the world. Many pose serious sustainability concerns, and most are very expensive.
The search is on to perfect the material make-up of these pivotal contributions to the electric revolution. Research into sodium-ion, magnesium-ion and zinc-ion have attracted considerable attention. Other players are pouring their efforts into battery passports and recycling requirements. On the whole, the battery materials space is a hive of activity as players scramble to prepare for the coming wave of demand.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Strained battery material supply chains threaten EV transition
- EV batteries: the shape of things to come
- Can the electric revolution thrive without cobalt?
- Sodium ion alternative has automotive application as lab results deliver promise
- Goodbye graphite? Silicon anodes promise a 50% energy density boost
- Non-lithium batteries: taking EVs beyond luxury
- Developments around “the heart of the battery” advancing rapidly
- Is traceability the solution to sustainable batteries?
'Special report: Electric vehicle battery materials' presents insight from:
- Alsym Energy
- Circulor
- Cobalt Institute
- Group14
- Nexgenna
- Sprint Power
- Vendigital
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Single-User License
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Team License
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Company-Wide License
Contact us for pricingUnlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events