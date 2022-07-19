Electric vehicle battery materials

This Automotive World report explores performance, sustainability, supply and pricing issues around EV battery materials

Special report: Electric vehicle battery materials

Electric vehicle (EV) numbers are only going to grow, and the demand for batteries along with them. The materials that go into these batteries play a pivotal role in EV range, performance and safety. But some of these materials are in short supply. Others come from politically unstable parts of the world. Many pose serious sustainability concerns, and most are very expensive.

The search is on to perfect the material make-up of these pivotal contributions to the electric revolution. Research into sodium-ion, magnesium-ion and zinc-ion have attracted considerable attention. Other players are pouring their efforts into battery passports and recycling requirements. On the whole, the battery materials space is a hive of activity as players scramble to prepare for the coming wave of demand.

In this report:

'Special report: Electric vehicle battery materials' presents insight from:

  • Alsym Energy
  • Circulor
  • Cobalt Institute
  • Group14
  • Nexgenna
  • Sprint Power
  • Vendigital

