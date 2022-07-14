Sodium ion alternative has automotive application as lab results deliver promise

The argument for sodium use is beyond appealing—it’s positively compelling, writes Cat Dow

As battery development in the automotive space continues, the ubiquitously available sodium purports to make gains in cost, safety, scalability and sustainability.

Led out of the University of St Andrews and working in partnership with Faradion (a company established in 2011 to develop and bring sodium-ion battery technology to market), a wide network of industrial collaborators, five UK universities and other overseas institutes, the Nexgenna project aims to ‘accelerate the development of sodium-ion battery technology by taking a multi-disciplinary approach incorporating fundamental chemistry right through to scale-up and cell manufacturing. Its aim is to put on the path to commercialisation a sodium-ion battery with high performance, low cost, that has a long cycle life and is safe.

Lead investigator Professor John Irvine told Automotive World, “Many of us in the [scientific] community thought lithium was always going to be more effective [than other elements]. [Yet, the performance of] sodium is rapidly becoming comparable to some of the best lithium technologies. [What’s more, with sodium] you can avoid using cobalt, you can avoid lithium.”

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£1,950
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here