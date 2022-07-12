Non-lithium batteries: taking EVs beyond luxury

In 2020, the global electric vehicle (EV) market was valued at US$163.01bn according to Allied Market Research, with the potential to reach US$823.75bn by 2030. When one considers Statista’s findings that overall EV sales doubled between 2020 and 2021, from three million to 6.6 million, which also represents three-fold growth over 2019’s 2.1 million, it’s easy to understand why some are optimistic about the market’s future. Indeed, this growth could represent the start of a general shift that sees consumers overcome the prevailing impediments to EV uptake, such as low battery range, lack of affordability, and safety.