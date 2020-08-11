It is critical that autonomous vehicles (AVs) understand the surrounding environment. And, as the industry inches closer to real-world commercial deployment, more players are becoming convinced of LiDAR’s importance in providing such context.
Though some remain doubtful, many more point to LiDAR as a cornerstone of AV perception, without which proponents believe AVs will struggle to achieve the maturity expected. Challenges do remain, notably cost and the fragility of mechanical LiDAR, but the technology appears set for a fascinating decade.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- LiDARs for self-driving vehicles: a technological arms race
- Who will succeed in the crowded LiDAR space?
- Adding meat to the bones: how LiDAR is at the heart of AV perception
- Automakers keep faith in LiDAR with multiple systems due for launch by 2022
- LiDAR ‘critical’ for highly automated vehicles, but cost remains a challenge
- Solid-state LiDAR transitions from far flung tech to critical AV component
- LiDAR is no fool’s errand in the pursuit of driverless cars
‘Special report: Will LiDAR guide us to a driverless future?‘ presents insight from:
- Blickfeld
- BMW
- FTI Consulting
- Guidehouse Insights
- Harman
- Robosense
- Yole Développement
- ZF
