This Automotive World report considers the role of LiDAR in future autonomous vehicle sensor sets

   August 11, 2020
Special report: Will LiDAR guide us to a driverless future?

It is critical that autonomous vehicles (AVs) understand the surrounding environment. And, as the industry inches closer to real-world commercial deployment, more players are becoming convinced of LiDAR’s importance in providing such context.

Though some remain doubtful, many more point to LiDAR as a cornerstone of AV perception, without which proponents believe AVs will struggle to achieve the maturity expected. Challenges do remain, notably cost and the fragility of mechanical LiDAR, but the technology appears set for a fascinating decade.

In this report:

Special report: Will LiDAR guide us to a driverless future?‘ presents insight from:

  • Blickfeld
  • BMW
  • FTI Consulting
  • Guidehouse Insights
  • Harman
  • Robosense
  • Yole Développement
  • ZF

