Solid-state LiDAR transitions from far flung tech to critical AV component

With real-world AV operating conditions considered, more players now believe that mechanical LiDAR is insufficient for an autonomous future. By Jack Hunsley

   August 6, 2020

With advanced autonomous vehicle (AV) applications expected to make it to the road this decade, though perhaps not in the numbers the industry predicted in the 2010s, LiDAR production could skyrocket across the coming years. However, though many anticipate that LiDAR will play a key role in AV operation, it is still a technology littered with teething issues….

