 The world's new vehicle market: outlook for 2018

2017 is set to be the eighth consecutive year of record global light vehicle (LV) sales, while global demand for >6t trucks is expected to reach an all-time high.
This exclusive Automotive World report reviews the automotive industry’s performance in 2017 and analyses data for the key global LV and commercial vehicle markets in 2018.Table of contents
Table of contents
- Executive summary
- Chapter 1: Light vehicle demand
- Chapter 2: Truck demand
- Chapter 3: Economic outlook
- Chapter 4: Outlook for 2018
…
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing