Strategy update: Iveco – 2019 edition

Iveco – the truck and bus division of CNH Industrial – sold just over 152,000 vehicles in 2017, a third year of rising sales.

In terms of >6t truck sales, the Iveco brand is not even in the world’s Top-15 currently, and it is smaller than its van market competitors, all of which sell vans over a much wider weight range than Iveco, which focuses at the heavy end.

Automotive World’s latest strategy report examines Iveco’s strategy and production plans over the next five years. The report notes that the lack of a strategy to expand into major new markets, such as India or North America, will put Iveco at a long-term disadvantage compared with truly global competitors such as Daimler and Volvo.

“Iveco has been left behind as its European peers, namely Daimler, Volvo and VW’s MAN and Scania, have expanded globally,” said report author Jonathan Storey. “In the absence of a transformational deal, it risks becoming a steadily smaller blip on the competitor radars of those peers.”

Over the next five years, Iveco’s output is expected to dip in the early part of the forecast period, before rising to a recent-year high of 177,000 units, impressive but significantly below the company’s 2007 peak level.

Table of contents

Executive summary

Chapter 1: Overview

Chapter 2: Five-year plan

Chapter 3: Markets and models

Chapter 4: Production and outlook

Appendix (Excel) Iveco production (2012-2018) Iveco production forecasts (2019-2023)



