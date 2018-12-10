Medium and heavy-duty trucks are arguably highly efficient, given the fuel they consume relative to the heavy loads they haul, and the distances they haul them. However, significant opportunities exist to improve truck efficiency, and ever more stringent fuel economy, emissions and noise targets are being set by regulators in all major truck markets. Electrification increasingly looks to be the only long-term solution to these challenges.
Switching from tried and tested combustion engine power to battery or fuel cell electric trucks requires careful business planning, and potentially significant upfront investment. Education, marketing and incentives will be important in the transition away from fossil fuel-powered trucking to ensure buyers understand the long-term benefits in terms of total cost of ownership, corporate social responsibility and regulatory future-proofing.
This Automotive World special report outlines some of the challenges and opportunities facing medium and heavy-duty truck industry stakeholders as they prepare for a fossil fuel-free future.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Electric HD trucks – when will hype become a reality?
- Automaker highlights: a guide to who’s doing what in truck electrification
- Daimler’s new E-Mobility Group puts corporate stamp on electric trucks
- Innovation vital for maximising the potential of Brazil’s truck industry
- How lowering long-term costs can make charging infrastructure affordable
- Holistic approach needed to electrify long-haul trucking
- Plug and play: suppliers must help truck makers switch to electrification
- Toyota’s dream of a hydrogen society includes HD trucking
- Europe debates technical feasibility of long-haul electric trucks
- Truck electrification – it’s all about the business case
‘Special report: The path to the electric truck’ provides insight from a range of leading delivery stakeholders and experts, including:
- Toyota
- Volkswagen Caminhoes e Omnibus
- Cummins
- Meritor
- Greenlots
- Transport & Environment (T&E)
- The Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA)
- Strategy Analytics
- Mizuho
