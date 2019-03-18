Home to about four million people, LA is the second largest US city. It is also a city renowned for its car culture, and car dependence. As a result, congestion is an everyday problem for drivers, who can expect to spend up to 100 hours or more every year stuck in traffic.
The perfect setting, then for the introduction of innovative business models, new forms of micro-mobility and cutting-edge mobility technologies; the problem is, Angelenos love their cars, and show little enthusiasm for change.
Will the 2028 Olympics help to focus the development of efficient and convenient urban mobility? Can efforts to clean up the ports help to reduce pollution across the city? Will LA’s interest in fuel cell vehicles help to make FCEVs a mainstream option? And could Angelenos be convinced to leave the car at home, and use a combination of public transportation and shared mobility services?
Automotive World’s report on the future of mobility in LA outlines the challenges and opportunities facing car and truck manufacturers, tech suppliers, mobility start-ups and local authorities as they seek to improve air quality, reduce congestion, and cut time wasted sitting in traffic.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Mobility Plan 2035: Reimagining the streets of Los Angeles
- The Los Angeles future mobility challenge: change is needed, but unwelcome
- Shared mobility: good on paper, but what about in real life?
- Nurturing start-ups could hold the key to solving LA’s mobility issues
- How the 2028 Olympic Games is helping LA prepare for an electric future
- Could fuel cell vehicles be the solution to LA’s emissions problem?
- Seemingly simple ideas could greatly improve LA buses
- Thor joins the giants in LA’s battle against truck emissions
- Cleaning LA’s ports will improve air quality across the city
- Could shared mobility services reverse LA’s public transit decline?
‘Special report: The future of mobility in Los Angeles’ provides insight from a range of stakeholders focused on transportation and mobility in LA, including:
- California Fuel Cell Partnership
- CityFi
- Envoy
- LA Metro
- Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI)
- Los Angeles Department of City Planning
- Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT)
- Maven
- Moovel
- Pavemint
- Port of Los Angeles
- Strategy Analytics
- Thor Trucks
…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference