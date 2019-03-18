Home to about four million people, LA is the second largest US city. It is also a city renowned for its car culture, and car dependence. As a result, congestion is an everyday problem for drivers, who can expect to spend up to 100 hours or more every year stuck in traffic.

The perfect setting, then for the introduction of innovative business models, new forms of micro-mobility and cutting-edge mobility technologies; the problem is, Angelenos love their cars, and show little enthusiasm for change.

Will the 2028 Olympics help to focus the development of efficient and convenient urban mobility? Can efforts to clean up the ports help to reduce pollution across the city? Will LA’s interest in fuel cell vehicles help to make FCEVs a mainstream option? And could Angelenos be convinced to leave the car at home, and use a combination of public transportation and shared mobility services?

Automotive World’s report on the future of mobility in LA outlines the challenges and opportunities facing car and truck manufacturers, tech suppliers, mobility start-ups and local authorities as they seek to improve air quality, reduce congestion, and cut time wasted sitting in traffic.

In this report:

Executive summary

Mobility Plan 2035: Reimagining the streets of Los Angeles

The Los Angeles future mobility challenge: change is needed, but unwelcome

Shared mobility: good on paper, but what about in real life?

Nurturing start-ups could hold the key to solving LA’s mobility issues

How the 2028 Olympic Games is helping LA prepare for an electric future

Could fuel cell vehicles be the solution to LA’s emissions problem?

Seemingly simple ideas could greatly improve LA buses

Thor joins the giants in LA’s battle against truck emissions

Cleaning LA’s ports will improve air quality across the city

Could shared mobility services reverse LA’s public transit decline?

‘Special report: The future of mobility in Los Angeles’ provides insight from a range of stakeholders focused on transportation and mobility in LA, including:

