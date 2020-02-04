Automotive World’s report on the future of the internal combustion engine (ICE) considers the changing role of the ICE as automakers transition to electrification.

Ever tighter emissions rules are increasing the pressure on automakers to abandon the fossil fuel-powered internal combustion engine (ICE) in favour of low and zero emission alternatives. Future model ranges will include a growing proportion of electrified powertrains, from hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) to pure battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

Yet, while hybrids and BEVs make up a growing proportion of automakers’ longer-term sales strategies, all hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains will contain an ICE of some kind.

This exclusive Automotive World report explores the development of the combustion engine and its role in next-generation transportation.

In this report:

‘Special report: Does the combustion engine have a place in the future of mobility?’ opens with an article commissioned exclusively for Automotive World by Sean O’Flynn of AlixPartners, and includes insight from a range of stakeholders, including:

Continental

Daimler

European Association of Automotive Suppliers (CLEPA)

Kia

Magna

Ricardo

Scania

Schaeffler

Shell

Tula

Volvo Trucks

…