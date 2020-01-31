Hybrids will keep combustion engines relevant ‘for the foreseeable future’

Confidence in hybrid demand is high. Automakers offering a growing range of hybrid options assures a place for the ICE, although not the dominant spot it's always had. By Xavier Boucherat

   January 31, 2020

The automotive industry’s public-facing message is clear: the future is electric. It would appear consumers agree. A 2019 study from Volvo found that 74% of Americans polled believe the upfront cost of battery-electric vehicles (EV) could be outweighed by savings at the pump, and 59% believe that they could deliver a positive environmental impact….

