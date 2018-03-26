In a sector shaped by operating costs, efficiency and safety, fleet operators will pursue any opportunity to improve the bottom line and ensure event-free driving. With the driver accounting for much of a fleet’s operating cost, and human error accounting for over 90% of road traffic incidents, technology that can reduce or remove the need for a driver is of growing interest to those fleet operators.

Already deployed in mining, and in the early stages of public road testing, there’s growing potential for varying degrees of autonomous drive technology to make it into commercial trucking before autonomous cars are deployed in any meaningful numbers.

This exclusive Automotive World report presents perspectives on autonomous trucking from OEMs, suppliers and other truck industry stakeholders.

In this report:

Out of the mines and onto the highway: widespread autonomous truck use by 2030

Obstacles to platooning mostly legal (for now) says Scania

Safety, not TCO reduction, will kick start autonomous truck adoption

Today’s truck stops could be tomorrow’s transport hubs

Interview: Lars Stenqvist, Chief Technology Officer, Volvo Group

Platooning ‘leverages the best of human driving alongside the best in tech’

Self-driving truck sector can dream bigger, says system supplier

Interview: Stefan Seltz-Axmacher, Chief Executive, Starsky Robotics

Connectivity essential for AV trucking – and electrification will help too

From taking jobs to making jobs – the employment potential of AV trucking

‘Special report: Autonomous trucks – the future of trucking?’ features an overview of autonomous trucking by Sam Abuelsamid, Senior Research Analyst at Navigant Research, and exclusive interviews with:

Lars Stenqvist , Chief Technology Officer, Volvo Group

, Chief Technology Officer, Christian Levin , Executive Vice President, Head of Sales and Marketing, Scania

, Executive Vice President, Head of Sales and Marketing, Josh Switkes , Chief Executive, Peloton Technologies

, Chief Executive, Stefan Seltz-Axmacher , Chief Executive, Starsky Robotics

, Chief Executive, Wilfried Aulbur , Senior Partner, Roland Berger

, Senior Partner, Alden Woodrow , Product Lead, Self-Driving Trucks, Uber ATG

, Product Lead, Self-Driving Trucks, Chuck Price, Vice President of Product, TuSimple

…