When it comes to Africa’s automotive industry, Morocco and South Africa get all the headlines, but other countries are now attracting the attention of OEMs and suppliers keen to invest in this hugely promising market. Already of interest due to the low levels of vehicle ownership and growing middle class, Africa now has the added attraction of the new continent-wide African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, which will drop internal tariffs and boost trade.

The exclusive Automotive World report features insight from OEMs, suppliers and other stakeholders assembling and selling vehicles in Africa.

In this report:

Africa’s automotive aspirations are built on local assembly

Africa’s struggling auto market set for modest recovery in 2018

Egypt’s appeal strengthens as growth makes a steady return

Local assembly leaves Scania well positioned for African urbanisation

‘Not if, but when’ – Volvo Trucks bullish on African growth potential

Deeper localisation on the cards for South Africa’s supply base

Political and economic stability – it’s what investors in Africa want, says supplier

Morocco opens up to investment, reaps rewards

South Africa urged to adopt new emissions standards

Key trends in Africa’s automotive market

‘Special report: Africa’s automotive industry’ features a market overview by Indraneel Bardhan, Director, EOS Intelligence, and exclusive interviews with:

Karim Tinawi , Director of Portfolio Planning, General Motors Egypt and North Africa

, Director of Portfolio Planning, Johan Gembäck , Area Manager – Sales Trucks Africa and Asia-Pacific, Scania

, Area Manager – Sales Trucks Africa and Asia-Pacific, Helene Mellquist , Senior Vice President, Volvo Trucks International

, Senior Vice President, Javier Pujol , Chief Executive, Ficosa

, Chief Executive, Renai Moothilal , Executive Director, NAACAM

, Executive Director, Francisco Posada , Senior Researcher, International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT)

, Senior Researcher, Fabrice Gatwabuyege, Research Analyst – Autos, BMI Research

…