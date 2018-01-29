Advances in radar, camera and LiDAR systems, as well as data analysis, machine learning and connectivity mean that technologies initially developed in the name of safety can now be combined to create self-driving vehicle systems. As the automotive industry heads towards autonomous driving, stakeholders are eager to bring specialist start-ups in-house. But for as long as there are drivers behind the wheel, there will be systems that assist those drivers. ADAS represents an important opportunity for OEMs and suppliers over the mid-term.
In this report:
- ADAS – the basis of autonomy, and a source of opportunity
- Collaboration essential for advanced ADAS and autonomy
- Artificial intelligence and data to enable powerful assistance features
- High def mapping could be essential for advanced ADAS
- Dynamic simulation for ADAS that drivers really want
- The LiDAR outlook is rosy – the next challenge is sensor fusion
- Mixed-mode driving will require near-total steering reliability
- We are a long way from full autonomy, says leading ADAS supplier
- ADAS and autonomy – two sides of the same coin?
- All in it together? ADAS tightens standards – and collaboration
‘Special report: ADAS – a stepping stone to autonomous driving?’ features exclusive interviews with:
- Philipp Kampshoff, partner at McKinsey, and member Automotive & Assembly practice
- Johan Lofvenholm, President, Autoliv Electronics
- Danny Shapiro, Senior Director of Automotive, NVIDIA
- Willem Strijbosch, Head of Autonomous Driving, TomTom
- Phil Morse, Technical Liaison, Ansible Motion
- Mike Peters, Executive Vice President and President, Connected Car, Harman
- Tom Laux, Head of Business Development & Sales, High Resolution Flash LiDAR Segment, Continental
- Swamy Kotagiri, Chief Technical Officer at Magna International and President of Magna Electronics
- Jeff Zuraski, Executive Director of R&D, Nexteer Automotive
…
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing