Advances in radar, camera and LiDAR systems, as well as data analysis, machine learning and connectivity mean that technologies initially developed in the name of safety can now be combined to create self-driving vehicle systems. As the automotive industry heads towards autonomous driving, stakeholders are eager to bring specialist start-ups in-house. But for as long as there are drivers behind the wheel, there will be systems that assist those drivers. ADAS represents an important opportunity for OEMs and suppliers over the mid-term.

In this report:

ADAS – the basis of autonomy, and a source of opportunity

Collaboration essential for advanced ADAS and autonomy

Artificial intelligence and data to enable powerful assistance features

High def mapping could be essential for advanced ADAS

Dynamic simulation for ADAS that drivers really want

The LiDAR outlook is rosy – the next challenge is sensor fusion

Mixed-mode driving will require near-total steering reliability

We are a long way from full autonomy, says leading ADAS supplier

ADAS and autonomy – two sides of the same coin?

All in it together? ADAS tightens standards – and collaboration

‘Special report: ADAS – a stepping stone to autonomous driving?’ features exclusive interviews with:

Philipp Kampshoff , partner at McKinsey , and member Automotive & Assembly practice

, partner at , and member Automotive & Assembly practice Johan Lofvenholm , President, Autoliv Electronics

, President, Danny Shapiro , Senior Director of Automotive, NVIDIA

, Senior Director of Automotive, Willem Strijbosch , Head of Autonomous Driving, TomTom

, Head of Autonomous Driving, Phil Morse , Technical Liaison, Ansible Motion

, Technical Liaison, Mike Peters , Executive Vice President and President, Connected Car, Harman

, Executive Vice President and President, Connected Car, Tom Laux , Head of Business Development & Sales, High Resolution Flash LiDAR Segment, Continental

, Head of Business Development & Sales, High Resolution Flash LiDAR Segment, Swamy Kotagiri , Chief Technical Officer at Magna International and President of Magna Electronics

, Chief Technical Officer at and President of Jeff Zuraski, Executive Director of R&D, Nexteer Automotive

