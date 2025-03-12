Trump promotes Tesla at White House, calls boycotts illegal

At a highly unusual Tesla promotional event held at the White House on 11 March 2025, President Donald Trump announced he would buy a brand new Tesla car for use by his employees, and warned he would label violence against the now-controversial electric vehicle maker’s showrooms as acts of domestic terrorism. In a social media post later in the day, he then declared the recent boycotts of Tesla’s products “illegal”.
