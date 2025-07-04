Congress kills EV tax credit in sweeping Republican tax bill

Federal incentives for EVs will wind down on 30 September as Musk warns of severe damage to the “industries of the future”. By Stewart Burnett

Congress has passed President Trump's controversial Big Beautiful Bill, which eliminates the US$7,500 federal tax credit for new electric vehicles (EVs), as well as the US$4,000 credit for used EVs by 30 September. The comprehensive tax and spending package passed the House 218-214 on Thursday following approval of a revised version drafted by the Senate, which brought the tax credit deadline forward by three months.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/congress-kills-ev-tax-credit-in-sweeping-republican-tax-bill/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here