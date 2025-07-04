Congress kills EV tax credit in sweeping Republican tax bill

Congress has passed President Trump's controversial Big Beautiful Bill, which eliminates the US$7,500 federal tax credit for new electric vehicles (EVs), as well as the US$4,000 credit for used EVs by 30 September. The comprehensive tax and spending package passed the House 218-214 on Thursday following approval of a revised version drafted by the Senate, which brought the tax credit deadline forward by three months.
