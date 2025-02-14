Hydrogen truck firm HVS “on the brink of collapse”

HVS blames its precarious financial situation on mismanagement under former leadership, and will try to move forward under a licensing model. By Stewart Burnett

British hydrogen truck company HVS described itself as being “on the brink of collapse” in a press release dated 13 February 2025, prompting it to shift from a manufacturing model to a licensing one. It blames its current situation on the “misjudgments of former leadership”, which saw it over-concentrate its resources on manufacturing— “a path that has proven financially untenable and unsustainable.”

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/hydrogen-truck-firm-hvs-on-the-brink-of-collapse/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here