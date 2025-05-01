Huawei enlists 11 Chinese OEMs for AV safety pact

Huawei has partnered with 11 Chinese automakers, including Chery, Audi China, SAIC, BAIC, GAC and Seres, to launch a “smart assisted driving safety initiative”. The non-binding agreement aims to improve safety standards for autonomous and assisted driving systems through increased investment, transparent marketing, user education, and clearer functional boundaries.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?