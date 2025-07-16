Toyota Motor Europe outperforms the market, posting record first half year sales of 635,328 vehicles

Toyota Motor Europe (TME) vehicle sales up +1% year-on-year in the first half of 2025, gaining a market share of 7.3%(1)

Toyota Motor Europe’s (2) (TME) sold a record 635,328 vehicles across January – June 2025 period, increasing by +1% year-on-year and outperforming the overall market which contracted by -1.54%. A key factor was continued solid demand for Toyota and Lexus electrified vehicles which expanded by +6% year-on-year and now represent 77% of TME’s total sales mix. Toyota maintained its position as the 2nd best-selling passenger car brand increasing sales by +1% and Lexus grew sales by +7% gaining a 2.5% share of the premium car market. Toyota Professional, TME’s light commercial vehicle brand, expanded sales by +12% year-on-year. Sales of Toyota and Lexus battery electric vehicles grew by +42% year-on-year, while plug-in hybrid volume grew by +186% and full hybrids by +2% in the same period.

Despite various headwinds in the market, we are encouraged that consumer demand remains solid for the Toyota and Lexus range of electrified vehicles. It’s testament to our product power offering a broad line-up of zero and low-emission electrified product. Our multi-pathway approach, in pursuit of our carbon neutrality goals, has enabled us to consistently meet customer requirements across the region.

Till Conrad, Executive Vice President – Sales, Toyota Motor Europe

Brands and model performance

Toyota sold 591,115 vehicles between January-June retaining the position of 2nd best selling passenger car brand in Europe. The brand’s top sellers included the Yaris range, Corolla range, Toyota C-HR, RAV4 and Aygo X. Toyota’s overall electrified sales mix is now at 76%, with volume increasing +6% year-on-year. Sales of battery electric vehicles were up +46% year-on-year at 27,773 vehicles. Plug-in hybrid sales increased +272% year-on-year to 42,200, the growth accelerated by strong demand for the new Toyota C-HR Plug-in Hybrid.

Lexus posted sales of 44,213, an increase of +7% year-on-year, outperforming the premium market in Europe, while sales of its electrified models increased +13% year-on-year. Across this period, Lexus maintained a market share of 2.5%. Lexus has a 100% electrified sales mix in West Europe and 95% across the entire region. Key performers are the compact Lexus LBX Hybrid and Lexus NX (available in plug-in hybrid and hybrid variants).

TME highlights January – June 2025:

  • Total sales: 635,328 (+1.4% year-on-year)
  • Total electrified sales: 491,197 (+6% year-on-year)
  • Total electrified mix: West Europe: 80% – East Europe*: 58% – TTL: 77%

Toyota highlights January – June 2025:

  • Toyota sales: 591,115 (+1.0% year-on-year)
  • Top sellers: Yaris Cross (103,580); Yaris (90,549); Corolla range (78,920); Toyota C-HR (76,432); Aygo X (50,083); RAV4 (43,558)
  • Total electrified sales: 449,374 (+6% year-on-year)
  • Top electrified: Yaris Cross Hybrid (103,574); Yaris Hybrid (90,074); Toyota C-HR Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (76,432); Corolla Hybrid (64,812); RAV4 Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (43,024)
  • Toyota Professional sales: 80,448 (+12.0% year-on-year)
  • Electrified mix: West Europe: 79%, East Europe*: 59% – TTL: 76%

Lexus highlights January – June 2025:

  • Total Lexus sales: 44,213 (+7% year-on-year)
  • Top sellers: LBX Hybrid (14,757), NX (13,607); UX (4,703)
  • Total electrified sales: 41,823 (+13% year-on-year)
  • Top electrified: LBX Hybrid (14,757), NX Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (13,469);), UX Hybrid/BEV (4,703); RX Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (3,679)
  • Electrified mix: West Europe: 100%, East Europe*:52% – TTL: 95%

Sales for January – June 2025 are listed below:

TOTAL TOYOTA / LEXUS         635,328
TOYOTA         591,115
Aygo X              50,083
Yaris (inc. Yaris Hybrid)              90,549
  Yaris Hybrid              90,074
Yaris Cross (inc. Hybrid)            103,580
Yaris Cross Hybrid            103,574
Corolla H/B & Touring Sports (inc. Hybrid)              48,755
  Corolla H/B & Touring Sports Hybrid              48,743
Toyota C-HR (Hybrid & Plug-In Hybrid)              76,432
  Toyota C-HR Hybrid              54,027
  Toyota C-HR Plug-In Hybrid              22,405
Corolla  SDN (inc. Hybrid)              30,165
Corolla SDN Hybrid              16,069
Corolla Cross Hybrid              28,005
Prius Plug-in Hybrid                1,919
Mirai FCEV                   233
Camry (inc. Hybrid)                6,457
  Camry Hybrid                5,337
GR Supra                     89
GR86                     10
GR Yaris                1,133
RAV4 (inc. Hybrid & Plug-In Hybrid)              43,558
RAV4 Hybrid              30,748
RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid              12,276
bZ4X BEV              18,724
Highlander (inc. Hybrid)                   980
Highlander Hybrid                   813
Land Cruiser                9,935
Hilux              25,712
PROACE (inc PROACE BEV)              18,611
PROACE BEV (inc PROACE VERSO BEV)                3,390
PROACE CITY (inc PROACE CITY BEV)              29,850
PROACE CITY BEV (inc PROACE CITY VERSO BEV                4,931
PROACE MAX (inc PROACE MAX BEV)                6,276
PROACE MAX BEV                   728
Other models                     59
LEXUS           44,213
IS (inc. IS Hybrid)                     22
ES (inc. ES Hybrid)                2,144
   ES Hybrid                2,108
LS (inc. LS Hybrid)                     43
   LS Hybrid                     43
NX (inc. NX Hybrid & NX Plug-In Hybrid)              13,607
   NX Hybrid                6,271
   NX Plug-In Hybrid                7,198
UX (inc. UX Hybrid & BEV)                4,703
   UX Hybrid                3,750
   UX BEV                   953
RX (inc. RX Hybrid & Plug-In Hybrid)                4,229
   RX Hybrid                1,686
   RX Plug-In Hybrid                1,993
LBX Hybrid              14,757
RZ BEV                2,521
LM Hybrid                   543
RC (inc. RC Hybrid)                       1
LC (inc. LC Hybrid)                       4
  LC Hybrid                       2
GX                   406
LX                1,233

(1) European sales excluding Russia.
(2) Toyota Motor Europe is responsible for all Western, Central and Eastern European countries including Turkey as well as Israel and a number of Central Asian markets (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan). NB TME discontinued sales in Russia in 2022.

*East Europe includes Kazakhstan, Caucasus, Ukraine, Turkey and Israel.

Models listed in italics are produced locally at Toyota’s European manufacturing facilities.

SOURCE: Toyota Motor Europe

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/toyota-motor-europe-outperforms-the-market-posting-record-first-half-year-sales-of-635328-vehicles/

