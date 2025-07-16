Toyota Motor Europe outperforms the market, posting record first half year sales of 635,328 vehicles

Toyota Motor Europe’s (2) (TME) sold a record 635,328 vehicles across January – June 2025 period, increasing by +1% year-on-year and outperforming the overall market which contracted by -1.54%. A key factor was continued solid demand for Toyota and Lexus electrified vehicles which expanded by +6% year-on-year and now represent 77% of TME’s total sales mix. Toyota maintained its position as the 2nd best-selling passenger car brand increasing sales by +1% and Lexus grew sales by +7% gaining a 2.5% share of the premium car market. Toyota Professional, TME’s light commercial vehicle brand, expanded sales by +12% year-on-year. Sales of Toyota and Lexus battery electric vehicles grew by +42% year-on-year, while plug-in hybrid volume grew by +186% and full hybrids by +2% in the same period.
Despite various headwinds in the market, we are encouraged that consumer demand remains solid for the Toyota and Lexus range of electrified vehicles. It’s testament to our product power offering a broad line-up of zero and low-emission electrified product. Our multi-pathway approach, in pursuit of our carbon neutrality goals, has enabled us to consistently meet customer requirements across the region.
Till Conrad, Executive Vice President – Sales, Toyota Motor Europe
Brands and model performance
Toyota sold 591,115 vehicles between January-June retaining the position of 2nd best selling passenger car brand in Europe. The brand’s top sellers included the Yaris range, Corolla range, Toyota C-HR, RAV4 and Aygo X. Toyota’s overall electrified sales mix is now at 76%, with volume increasing +6% year-on-year. Sales of battery electric vehicles were up +46% year-on-year at 27,773 vehicles. Plug-in hybrid sales increased +272% year-on-year to 42,200, the growth accelerated by strong demand for the new Toyota C-HR Plug-in Hybrid.
Lexus posted sales of 44,213, an increase of +7% year-on-year, outperforming the premium market in Europe, while sales of its electrified models increased +13% year-on-year. Across this period, Lexus maintained a market share of 2.5%. Lexus has a 100% electrified sales mix in West Europe and 95% across the entire region. Key performers are the compact Lexus LBX Hybrid and Lexus NX (available in plug-in hybrid and hybrid variants).
TME highlights January – June 2025:
- Total sales: 635,328 (+1.4% year-on-year)
- Total electrified sales: 491,197 (+6% year-on-year)
- Total electrified mix: West Europe: 80% – East Europe*: 58% – TTL: 77%
Toyota highlights January – June 2025:
- Toyota sales: 591,115 (+1.0% year-on-year)
- Top sellers: Yaris Cross (103,580); Yaris (90,549); Corolla range (78,920); Toyota C-HR (76,432); Aygo X (50,083); RAV4 (43,558)
- Total electrified sales: 449,374 (+6% year-on-year)
- Top electrified: Yaris Cross Hybrid (103,574); Yaris Hybrid (90,074); Toyota C-HR Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (76,432); Corolla Hybrid (64,812); RAV4 Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (43,024)
- Toyota Professional sales: 80,448 (+12.0% year-on-year)
- Electrified mix: West Europe: 79%, East Europe*: 59% – TTL: 76%
Lexus highlights January – June 2025:
- Total Lexus sales: 44,213 (+7% year-on-year)
- Top sellers: LBX Hybrid (14,757), NX (13,607); UX (4,703)
- Total electrified sales: 41,823 (+13% year-on-year)
- Top electrified: LBX Hybrid (14,757), NX Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (13,469);), UX Hybrid/BEV (4,703); RX Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (3,679)
- Electrified mix: West Europe: 100%, East Europe*:52% – TTL: 95%
Sales for January – June 2025 are listed below:
|TOTAL TOYOTA / LEXUS
|635,328
|TOYOTA
|591,115
|Aygo X
|50,083
|Yaris (inc. Yaris Hybrid)
|90,549
|Yaris Hybrid
|90,074
|Yaris Cross (inc. Hybrid)
|103,580
|Yaris Cross Hybrid
|103,574
|Corolla H/B & Touring Sports (inc. Hybrid)
|48,755
|Corolla H/B & Touring Sports Hybrid
|48,743
|Toyota C-HR (Hybrid & Plug-In Hybrid)
|76,432
|Toyota C-HR Hybrid
|54,027
|Toyota C-HR Plug-In Hybrid
|22,405
|Corolla SDN (inc. Hybrid)
|30,165
|Corolla SDN Hybrid
|16,069
|Corolla Cross Hybrid
|28,005
|Prius Plug-in Hybrid
|1,919
|Mirai FCEV
|233
|Camry (inc. Hybrid)
|6,457
|Camry Hybrid
|5,337
|GR Supra
|89
|GR86
|10
|GR Yaris
|1,133
|RAV4 (inc. Hybrid & Plug-In Hybrid)
|43,558
|RAV4 Hybrid
|30,748
|RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid
|12,276
|bZ4X BEV
|18,724
|Highlander (inc. Hybrid)
|980
|Highlander Hybrid
|813
|Land Cruiser
|9,935
|Hilux
|25,712
|PROACE (inc PROACE BEV)
|18,611
|PROACE BEV (inc PROACE VERSO BEV)
|3,390
|PROACE CITY (inc PROACE CITY BEV)
|29,850
|PROACE CITY BEV (inc PROACE CITY VERSO BEV
|4,931
|PROACE MAX (inc PROACE MAX BEV)
|6,276
|PROACE MAX BEV
|728
|Other models
|59
|LEXUS
|44,213
|IS (inc. IS Hybrid)
|22
|ES (inc. ES Hybrid)
|2,144
|ES Hybrid
|2,108
|LS (inc. LS Hybrid)
|43
|LS Hybrid
|43
|NX (inc. NX Hybrid & NX Plug-In Hybrid)
|13,607
|NX Hybrid
|6,271
|NX Plug-In Hybrid
|7,198
|UX (inc. UX Hybrid & BEV)
|4,703
|UX Hybrid
|3,750
|UX BEV
|953
|RX (inc. RX Hybrid & Plug-In Hybrid)
|4,229
|RX Hybrid
|1,686
|RX Plug-In Hybrid
|1,993
|LBX Hybrid
|14,757
|RZ BEV
|2,521
|LM Hybrid
|543
|RC (inc. RC Hybrid)
|1
|LC (inc. LC Hybrid)
|4
|LC Hybrid
|2
|GX
|406
|LX
|1,233
(1) European sales excluding Russia.
(2) Toyota Motor Europe is responsible for all Western, Central and Eastern European countries including Turkey as well as Israel and a number of Central Asian markets (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan). NB TME discontinued sales in Russia in 2022.
*East Europe includes Kazakhstan, Caucasus, Ukraine, Turkey and Israel.
Models listed in italics are produced locally at Toyota’s European manufacturing facilities.
SOURCE: Toyota Motor Europe