Toyota Motor Europe outperforms the market, posting record first half year sales of 635,328 vehicles

Toyota Motor Europe (TME) vehicle sales up +1% year-on-year in the first half of 2025, gaining a market share of 7.3%(1)

Toyota Motor Europe’s (2) (TME) sold a record 635,328 vehicles across January – June 2025 period, increasing by +1% year-on-year and outperforming the overall market which contracted by -1.54%. A key factor was continued solid demand for Toyota and Lexus electrified vehicles which expanded by +6% year-on-year and now represent 77% of TME’s total sales mix. Toyota maintained its position as the 2nd best-selling passenger car brand increasing sales by +1% and Lexus grew sales by +7% gaining a 2.5% share of the premium car market. Toyota Professional, TME’s light commercial vehicle brand, expanded sales by +12% year-on-year. Sales of Toyota and Lexus battery electric vehicles grew by +42% year-on-year, while plug-in hybrid volume grew by +186% and full hybrids by +2% in the same period.

Despite various headwinds in the market, we are encouraged that consumer demand remains solid for the Toyota and Lexus range of electrified vehicles. It’s testament to our product power offering a broad line-up of zero and low-emission electrified product. Our multi-pathway approach, in pursuit of our carbon neutrality goals, has enabled us to consistently meet customer requirements across the region. Till Conrad, Executive Vice President – Sales, Toyota Motor Europe

Brands and model performance

Toyota sold 591,115 vehicles between January-June retaining the position of 2nd best selling passenger car brand in Europe. The brand’s top sellers included the Yaris range, Corolla range, Toyota C-HR, RAV4 and Aygo X. Toyota’s overall electrified sales mix is now at 76%, with volume increasing +6% year-on-year. Sales of battery electric vehicles were up +46% year-on-year at 27,773 vehicles. Plug-in hybrid sales increased +272% year-on-year to 42,200, the growth accelerated by strong demand for the new Toyota C-HR Plug-in Hybrid.

Lexus posted sales of 44,213, an increase of +7% year-on-year, outperforming the premium market in Europe, while sales of its electrified models increased +13% year-on-year. Across this period, Lexus maintained a market share of 2.5%. Lexus has a 100% electrified sales mix in West Europe and 95% across the entire region. Key performers are the compact Lexus LBX Hybrid and Lexus NX (available in plug-in hybrid and hybrid variants).

TME highlights January – June 2025:

Total sales: 635,328 (+1.4% year-on-year)

Total electrified sales: 491,197 (+6% year-on-year)

Total electrified mix: West Europe: 80% – East Europe*: 58% – TTL: 77%

Toyota highlights January – June 2025:

Toyota sales: 591,115 (+1.0% year-on-year)

Top sellers: Yaris Cross (103,580); Yaris (90,549); Corolla range (78,920); Toyota C-HR (76,432); Aygo X (50,083); RAV4 (43,558)

Total electrified sales: 449,374 (+6% year-on-year)

Top electrified: Yaris Cross Hybrid (103,574); Yaris Hybrid (90,074); Toyota C-HR Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (76,432); Corolla Hybrid (64,812); RAV4 Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (43,024)

Toyota Professional sales: 80,448 (+12.0% year-on-year)

Electrified mix: West Europe: 79%, East Europe*: 59% – TTL: 76%

Lexus highlights January – June 2025:

Total Lexus sales: 44,213 (+7% year-on-year)

Top sellers: LBX Hybrid (14,757), NX (13,607); UX (4,703)

Total electrified sales: 41,823 (+13% year-on-year)

Top electrified: LBX Hybrid (14,757), NX Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (13,469);), UX Hybrid/BEV (4,703); RX Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (3,679)

Electrified mix: West Europe: 100%, East Europe*:52% – TTL: 95%

Sales for January – June 2025 are listed below:

TOTAL TOYOTA / LEXUS 635,328 TOYOTA 591,115 Aygo X 50,083 Yaris (inc. Yaris Hybrid) 90,549 Yaris Hybrid 90,074 Yaris Cross (inc. Hybrid) 103,580 Yaris Cross Hybrid 103,574 Corolla H/B & Touring Sports (inc. Hybrid) 48,755 Corolla H/B & Touring Sports Hybrid 48,743 Toyota C-HR (Hybrid & Plug-In Hybrid) 76,432 Toyota C-HR Hybrid 54,027 Toyota C-HR Plug-In Hybrid 22,405 Corolla SDN (inc. Hybrid) 30,165 Corolla SDN Hybrid 16,069 Corolla Cross Hybrid 28,005 Prius Plug-in Hybrid 1,919 Mirai FCEV 233 Camry (inc. Hybrid) 6,457 Camry Hybrid 5,337 GR Supra 89 GR86 10 GR Yaris 1,133 RAV4 (inc. Hybrid & Plug-In Hybrid) 43,558 RAV4 Hybrid 30,748 RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid 12,276 bZ4X BEV 18,724 Highlander (inc. Hybrid) 980 Highlander Hybrid 813 Land Cruiser 9,935 Hilux 25,712 PROACE (inc PROACE BEV) 18,611 PROACE BEV (inc PROACE VERSO BEV) 3,390 PROACE CITY (inc PROACE CITY BEV) 29,850 PROACE CITY BEV (inc PROACE CITY VERSO BEV 4,931 PROACE MAX (inc PROACE MAX BEV) 6,276 PROACE MAX BEV 728 Other models 59 LEXUS 44,213 IS (inc. IS Hybrid) 22 ES (inc. ES Hybrid) 2,144 ES Hybrid 2,108 LS (inc. LS Hybrid) 43 LS Hybrid 43 NX (inc. NX Hybrid & NX Plug-In Hybrid) 13,607 NX Hybrid 6,271 NX Plug-In Hybrid 7,198 UX (inc. UX Hybrid & BEV) 4,703 UX Hybrid 3,750 UX BEV 953 RX (inc. RX Hybrid & Plug-In Hybrid) 4,229 RX Hybrid 1,686 RX Plug-In Hybrid 1,993 LBX Hybrid 14,757 RZ BEV 2,521 LM Hybrid 543 RC (inc. RC Hybrid) 1 LC (inc. LC Hybrid) 4 LC Hybrid 2 GX 406 LX 1,233

(1) European sales excluding Russia.

(2) Toyota Motor Europe is responsible for all Western, Central and Eastern European countries including Turkey as well as Israel and a number of Central Asian markets (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan). NB TME discontinued sales in Russia in 2022.

*East Europe includes Kazakhstan, Caucasus, Ukraine, Turkey and Israel.

Models listed in italics are produced locally at Toyota’s European manufacturing facilities.

SOURCE: Toyota Motor Europe