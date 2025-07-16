Pronto.ai consolidates haulage AV market with SafeAI purchase

Autonomous vehicle startup Pronto.ai has acquired competitor SafeAI for an undisclosed sum in the millions, consolidating the two key players in the autonomous haulage systems market. The San Francisco-based company, co-founded by Anthony Levandowski in 2018, will integrate SafeAI's 12-person engineering team and intellectual property to expand its capabilities primarily in mining and construction automation, as well as on- and off-road haulage.