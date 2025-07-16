Lamborghini inaugurates its new showroom in Marbella

Lamborghini expands its dealer network in Spain with the opening of its third official showroom in the country

Automobili Lamborghini has announced the opening of Lamborghini Marbella, the brand’s third official dealership in Spain, with an exclusive evening event hosted by Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO, and Federico Foschini, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer. Located in the iconic Puerto Banús, the new 270-square-meter showroom opens its doors in one of the country’s most exclusive and vibrant destinations, establishing a new point of reference for customers and brand enthusiasts in the south of the Iberian Peninsula.

After exploring the new Lamborghini Marbella facilities and the Lamborghini’s most iconic creations: the Revuelto [1]– the first V12 HPEV super sports car, the Super SUV Urus SE[2], and the new “Fuoriclasse” Temerario[3], guests enjoyed a seaside dinner. One of the highlights of the evening was the display of the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 — the exclusive high-performance yacht inspired by the design of the Lamborghini Sián, born from the collaboration with Tecnomar. The experience was enhanced by a carefully curated selection of artistic performances, including flamenco, dance, and a DJ set, creating an ideal atmosphere for a summer celebration. As a final touch, the port’s control tower was illuminated with the Lamborghini emblem, marking the brand’s arrival in the city.

“It is an honor to celebrate the opening of Lamborghini Marbella and to continue expanding our network in Spain and southern Europe,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “This new location will allow our customers to discover our fully hybrid super sports car range and personalize their dream vehicle through the Ad Personam program, which reflects the brand’s commitment to exclusivity, technology, and high performance”.

Lamborghini Marbella spans 270 square meters across two floors, where brand design and customer experience seamlessly blend with the distinctive setting of Puerto Banús. Through its large glass façades, the models on display draw attention from outside, while inside, customers can explore the current range, configure their vehicle, and receive personalized guidance to complete their purchase. In addition, Lamborghini Marbella will feature a 730-square-meter workshop to meet the needs of its customers.

“Joining the Lamborghini family with the opening of our dealership in Marbella is a great privilege,” said Basel Alkhatib, Co-owner and Managing Director of Lamborghini Marbella. “Our mission is to offer customers an experience that lives up to the brand’s legacy at a pivotal moment, with the most powerful, customizable, and advanced model range in its history.”

The fully hybridized range of super sports cars, is on display at the new Marbella showroom, becoming one of the main attractions for customers and brand enthusiasts in the city. The super sports cars combinee lower emissions with increased performance, efficiency, and the pure driving experience that defines Lamborghini.