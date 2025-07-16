Cooper Standard LoPerm 7500: Multi-layer tubing revolutionizing polymer performance with low permeation and near-zero oligomer washout

At the center of every vehicle with an internal combustion engine is the automotive fuel system, providing a leak-free transition from the fuel tank to the engine

At the center of every vehicle with an internal combustion engine is the automotive fuel system, providing a leak-free transition from the fuel tank to the engine. It is an essential part of the vehicle that evolves a vehicles’ architecture becomes more complex and government regulations raise their standards, and the need for high-performing solutions to meet those demands is more critical than ever.

Enter Cooper Standard’s LoPerm 7500— an option within its low permeation portfolio of multi-layer tubing solutions, that redefines the standards for fuel lines for internal combustion engines and hybrid powertrains. With its exceptional attributes, including near-zero oligomer washout, low permeation and temperature resistance, this innovation not only meets the rigorous demands of modern vehicles but also paves the way for a more sustainable future. This solution can support and is suitable for use in biodiesel fuel systems.

LoPerm 7500 differentiates itself from competitors by offering specially formulated material options for tubing layers. This adaptability enables customers to adjust the barrier level of the tubing to meet specific requirements, while also integrating with standard fuel components to form comprehensive fuel line systems.

It was specifically developed to address the growing request for enhanced permeation performance in tubing applications. The need for permeation resistance is frequently associated with applications that require dependable containment of fluids or gases, a capability that this innovation provides. With near-zero oligomer washout, it helps ensure oligomers (short chains of monomers) remain stable within the material, minimizing the risk of leaching or loss over time. This characteristic enhances the longevity of the product and also maintains its functional integrity.

Features

Low permeation

Service temperature of 120°C

Near-zero oligomers

Bio-diesel resistant

For conductive requirements

Excellent internal chemical resistance

Automotive fuel systems will remain an essential part of engine-based powertrains and multi-layer tubing remains a key component to the reliability, performance, and safety of vehicles. The advancement in materials and manufacturing processes for Cooper Standard’s LoPerm 7500 tubing builds upon an industry-leading portfolio and expertise of automotive fuel system solutions.

SOURCE: Cooper Standard