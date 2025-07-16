Rivian to open first-ever UK AV and AI research hub

Rivian is pinning its SDV ambitions on the UK, saying it is “rapidly becoming a world leader in artificial intelligence engineering talent”. By Stewart Burnett

Rivian has announced plans to establish an AI and autonomous driving research hub in London, marking the American electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer's first UK facility as it seeks to tap into the country's growing AI engineering talent pool. The California-based EV startup currently offers hands-free, eyes-on highway driving through its Autonomy Platform but is hoping an expansion of operations will enable it to develop more sophisticated autonomous capabilities. 

