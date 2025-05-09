Hesai leads effort on first Chinese automotive LiDAR standard

LiDAR manufacturer Hesai shared that it has led the development of China’s first national automotive LiDAR standard, GB/T 45500-2025, which establishes unified performance requirements and test methods. The standard, developed in collaboration with over 50 lidar manufacturers and automakers, focuses on key areas such as ranging accuracy, angular resolution, anti-interference, and environmental durability.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?