JD Logistics unveils L4 autonomous truck for Chinese market

JD Logistics has launched its first autonomous vehicle, an SAE Level 4-capable light e-truck intended to serve logistics networks across the Chinese mainland. The JD Logistics VAN features 24 cubic metres of cargo space with a 400 km range when fully loaded, and is targeted towards high-frequency logistics scenarios like e-commerce warehousing and cold chain transportation.
