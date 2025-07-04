JD Logistics unveils L4 autonomous truck for Chinese market

JD Logistics marks its first foray into autonomous vehicles with a 400 km-range light truck. By Stewart Burnett

JD Logistics has launched its first autonomous vehicle, an SAE Level 4-capable light e-truck intended to serve logistics networks across the Chinese mainland. The JD Logistics VAN features 24 cubic metres of cargo space with a 400 km range when fully loaded, and is targeted towards high-frequency logistics scenarios like  e-commerce warehousing and cold chain transportation.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/jd-logistics-unveils-l4-autonomous-truck-for-chinese-market/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here