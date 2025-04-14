GAC and Didi aim for robotaxi deployment in late 2025

Beyond its robotaxi ambitions, GAC plans to launch its first SAE Level 3-capable passenger car later in 2025. By Stewart Burnett

State-owned Chinese automaker GAC has partnered with compatriot firm Didi Autunomous Driving for a new joint venture (JV) aimed at developing and deploying robotaxis at mass production scales. The new JV, Guangzhou Andi Technology Co. (GATC), is being touted as the first between a major automaker and a SAE Level 4-capable autonomous driving company in China. 

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/gac-and-didi-aim-for-robotaxi-deployment-in-late-2025/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here