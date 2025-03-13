China’s Hesai to substantially ramp up LiDAR production

Chinese LiDAR manufacturer Hesai announced on 11 March 2025 that it is planning a major expansion of its production capacity as global demand for autonomous driving technology ramps up. Following exponential growth in its sales volumes in the last few years, the company will open a new production line and surpass two million units in annual unit capacity.
