China’s Forland launches semi-solid-state micro-truck

On 20 March, Chinese automaker Foton Motors’ truck subsidiary, Forland, launched the next-generation Foton Xiangling Q, the first commercial vehicle to be equipped with an IECO semi-solid-state battery. A micro-truck, the Xiangling Q’s onboard battery is designed to last for up to 10 years or 800,000 km, with individual cells capable of around 6,200 charging cycles.
