Audi announces 7,500 jobs cuts, new investment plans

Audi, in collaboration with works council representatives, has assembled a new austerity package that will see the German automaker shed as many as 7,500 workers by 2029. In-keeping with a pledge made to unions by parent company Volkswagen, no factories will be shuttered as part of the new plans; instead it aims to invest an additional €8bn (US$8.7bn) in them over the next few years.
