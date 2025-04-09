Amazon’s Zoox begins robotaxi testing in LA

Standfirst:
Body:
Amazon autonomous driving unit Zoox announced on 8 April that the city of Los Angeles will become its sixth site for robotaxi testing operations in the US. Rather than deploy a purpose-built unit, Zoox will instead deploy a small fleet of retrofitted Toyota Highlanders equipped with self-driving technology for mapping the local area and collecting test data.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?