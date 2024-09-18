Zoox joins Alliance for Automotive Innovation

Alliance for Automotive Innovation today announced the addition of autonomous vehicle producer Zoox to the organisation’s expanding roster of auto manufacturers, suppliers, advanced battery manufacturers, autonomous vehicle producers and semiconductor makers. Zoox was founded to make a safer, cleaner and more enjoyable future on the road. The autonomous vehicle company will bring mobility-as-a-service to dense … Continued

Zoox was founded to make a safer, cleaner and more enjoyable future on the road. The autonomous vehicle company will bring mobility-as-a-service to dense urban environments with a purpose-built robotaxi currently operating on public roads in Foster City, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. The company also tests its autonomous driving software in the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Austin and Miami.

John Bozzella, president and CEO of Alliance for Automotive Innovation, said: “Alliance for Automotive Innovation is proud to welcome Zoox to our association. Autonomous vehicle technology is changing transportation – just look at the innovation at Zoox, a cutting-edge company already delivering safer roads and mobility solutions.”

Ron Thaniel, senior director for policy and regulatory affairs for Zoox, said: “We are excited to join the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, an organisation that is one of the leading voices in the deployment of transportation technology including autonomous vehicles leading to safer roadways. The Alliance brings expertise in policy, regulation and legislation, and our team looks forward to working with them on the evolving autonomous vehicle landscape.”

