Xpeng launches X9 ultra smart large seven-seater in China

Unveiling new flagship MPV built on Xpeng’s SEPA2.0 architecture

XPeng Inc. (“Xpeng” or the “Company,”), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, announced today the official launch of the XPENG X9 large 7-seater MPV, a flagship model built on its next-generation technology architecture SEPA2.0, for the Chinese market. The X9 series features a range of versions priced between RMB 359,800 – 419,800 with immediate deliveries.

Empowered by the cutting-edge SEPA2.0 architecture, the XPENG X9 redefines the conventional norms of MPV models in the market. With industry-leading innovations in design, intelligence, space, handling and safety, the X9 seamlessly meets the varied needs of every family member, ushering in a new era of automotive excellence. Created as an ultra-smart large 7-seater, the XPENG X9 can “transform” into a spacious 4-seater SUV with just one click, providing a driving experience more comfortable than an MPV and greater flexibility than an SUV.

“With the launch of the XPENG X9, XPENG enriches its Smart EV portfolio, appealing to the primary market needs and promoting the adoption of autonomous driving,” said He Xiaopeng, CEO and Chairman of XPENG. “Our goal is to seize growth opportunities through our leadership in Smart EV technologies, enhance organizational efficiency and secure a dominant market share.”

SOURCE: Xpeng