Xpeng announces entry into Nepal market

XPENG Motors, a leading Chinese hi-tech car company, has announced that CG Motors, the authorised distributor of the XPENG automobile brand for Nepal, officially inaugurated its flagship showroom at Thapathali, Kathmandu, marking the entry of XPENG into the Nepalese market. The event was graced by the presence of delegates from the Chinese Embassy as well … Continued

XPENG Motors, a leading Chinese hi-tech car company, has announced that CG Motors, the authorised distributor of the XPENG automobile brand for Nepal, officially inaugurated its flagship showroom at Thapathali, Kathmandu, marking the entry of XPENG into the Nepalese market. The event was graced by the presence of delegates from the Chinese Embassy as well as XPENG.

The Vice Chairman and President of XPENG, Dr. Brian Gu, delivered his keynote speech and introduced the XPENG brand to local media. Chaudhary Group’s Managing Director – Mr. Nirvana Chaudhary spoke about achievements of CG Motors during the program and outlined the future plans.

This flagship showroom opening and the local launch of the G6 “Ultra Smart Coupe SUV” marks the entry of XPENG into the Nepal market under the brand vision of “Leading the Future of AI Mobility”. XPENG has brought highly advanced AI-integrated vehicles to global markets and extended its international footprint to more than 30 countries and regions already.

During the inauguration, CGM also handed over 25 units of G6 to its first batch of customers.

The G6 is rated under the top 5-Star Euro NCAP as passing the most rigorous safety test in the world. G6 also brings advanced autonomous driving technology, SEPA 2.0 structure, frequent OTA updates, XOS operating system, and 800V super-fast charging. Its motor power / torque are 190 kW power and 440 Nm respectively and it features a 66kwh battery pack with a range of 435 km. Additional features include 50:50 weight distribution in the front and rear axles for overall sporty performance, an aluminium die-cast body, and 9-dimension battery safety, which makes the G6 stand out.

With the successful inauguration of the showroom and the delivery of vehicles, XPENG invites everyone to visit the new flagship showroom and experience the future of electric driving.

XPENG is now distributed through 20-plus sales and service outlets all over Nepal, as the newest addition to CGM’s brand portfolio. CGM is targeting to increase its service points to 40 locations within this year and install 200 additional charge points to its existing DC fast charging network of 244+ locations.

SOURCE: Xpeng