Wind River Linux is selected by ZEEKR for future EEA development

ALAMEDA, CA — August 23, 2023 — Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems, today announced that Wind River Linux has been selected by global electric mobility technology brand ZEEKR to power its future electronic and electrical architecture for software-defined vehicles.

Wind River Linux, which includes a comprehensive suite of tools and lifecycle services for building and supporting intelligent edge solutions, will be embedded in the future ZEEKR Electronic and Electrical Architecture (ZEEA) platform.

“The role of software is increasingly important for the automobile industry. Software can unlock new possibilities to grow value for both car makers and consumers,” said Avijit Sinha, chief product officer, Wind River. “Wind River Linux can help automotive innovators like ZEEKR implement modernized development frameworks that leverage AI in the cloud and edge, combined with software lifecycle management capabilities to enable them to accelerate their innovations and drive the realization of software-defined vehicles forward.”

Delivering the embedded industry’s most advanced Linux platform, Wind River Linux enables teams to develop, deploy, and operate robust, reliable, and secure embedded solutions running on a purpose-built Linux operating system.

SOURCE: Wind River