Volvo XC60 wins Best Large SUV at Fleet World Honours

Volvo’s new XC60 has scooped the coveted Best Large SUV award at this year’s Fleet World Honours.

The Volvo XC60 beat all-comers in this competitive market sector based on its blend of refinement, safety and technology.

Alex Grant, editor of Fleet World, commented: “Volvo’s XC60 is a reflection of how far the brand has come in recent years. A distinctly non-German take on the premium SUV, inside and out, the XC60 is quiet and luxurious over long distances and packed full of the latest connectivity, safety and plug-in technology for fleets.”

Steve Beattie, Head of Business Sales, Volvo Car UK, said: “The Fleet World Honours are influential with fleet managers, so we are delighted the XC60 has won this award. It is further testament to Volvo’s status as a premium brand and comes on the back of our second-highest UK sales performance in 25 years in 2017.”

The Volvo XC60 offers class-leading technology, connectivity and safety. Luxuriously equipped, even the entry-level Momentum variant enjoys leather-faced upholstery, a nine-inch touch screen control system, LED headlights with active high beam, two-zone climate control with ‘CleanZone’ air-filtration system, heated front seats, a powered tailgate and 18-inch alloy wheels.

The XC60 was recently named as Europe’s safest car in the latest Euro NCAP crash tests, and its advanced technology includes pedestrian, cyclist and large animal detection, fully automatic emergency braking and a system to help you steer around an object in an emergency. Pilot Assist, Volvo’s pioneering semi-autonomous driving aid that helps keep the vehicle in its lane and at the desired speed on the motorway, is also available.

For more information on the Volvo XC60, and to use the online configurator, please go to www.volvocars.co.uk

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.