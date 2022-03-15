Volvo Cars explores electric vehicle charging network at U.S. Starbucks stores

Volvo Car USA to establish the first open, public EV charging network at Starbucks locations

Volvo Car USA and Starbucks are collaborating to establish the first public electric-vehicle charging network at the coffee company’s U.S. stores beginning this summer, powered by ChargePoint.

Volvo Car USA will install as many as 60 Volvo-branded, ChargePoint DC fast chargers at up to 15 Starbucks locations along a 1,350-mile route from the Denver area to the coffee company’s Seattle headquarters. Plans include a charging location about every 100 miles, well within the battery range of most electric vehicles.

The effort could make charging Volvo pure electric models as easy as going to Starbucks.

ChargePoint’s DC fast chargers can bring the Volvo C40 Recharge, for example, from a 20 percent to a 90 percent charge in about 40 minutes*. While their cars are recharging outside, drivers and their passengers can relax comfortably inside with their favorite Starbucks beverage.

Drivers of Volvo Recharge models with Google embedded can use the ChargePoint app integrated into their vehicle’s in-dash system, while other drivers can us the ChargePoint smartphone app, to find and access the ChargePoint charging stations at participating Starbucks locations.

While all EV drivers will be able to use these stations for a fee, drivers of Volvo Cars will get the added benefit of having access to these stations at no charge or at preferential rates.

Installations on the route are expected to be complete by the end of 2022, giving EV drivers traveling between the Rocky Mountains and the Pacific Northwest a string of familiar, reliable, clean and safe places to recharge themselves and their battery-powered vehicles.

“Volvo Cars wants to give people the freedom to move and lower their impact on the environment,” said Anders Gustafsson, Sr. Vice President Americas and President and CEO, Volvo Car USA. “Working with Starbucks we can do that by giving them enjoyable places to relax while their cars recharge.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Volvo Cars to test how we can charge our customers’ electric vehicles at Starbucks stores, said Michael Kobori, Chief Sustainability Officer at Starbucks. “Imagine a future where Starbucks helps our customers to connect—-more sustainably.”

Just as Volvo Cars plans to be a fully electric car company by 2030, Starbucks aspires to lead the retail industry in decarbonization solutions, including Electric Vehicle charging and onsite solar availability at stores and in adjacent locations. Starbucks plans to continue expanding its solar pilot locations to 55 new stores this year.

“ChargePoint is enabling accessible EV charging opportunities anywhere drivers need it,” said Pasquale Romano, President and CEO of ChargePoint. “We’re excited to support Volvo Cars’ road to electrification, and help provide a premium driving experience for its customers to plan charging stops around their favorite Starbucks locations in select west coast destinations.”

