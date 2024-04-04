Volvo Cars achieves monthly sales record in March

Volvo Cars reports sales of 78,970 cars in March, an increase of 25 per cent compared to the same month last year, and an all-time high for global sales during a single month

Volvo Cars reports sales of 78,970 cars in March, an increase of 25 per cent compared to the same month last year, and an all-time high for global sales during a single month. Volvo Cars’ new fully electric small SUV the EX30 contributed to the sales growth, as well as a strong sales performance in Europe and the US.

Volvo Cars’ line-up of electrified models, with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain, grew by 24 per cent compared to the same period last year resulting in 33,558 sold cars, which makes up a 42 per cent share of all cars sold globally. Fully electric cars constituted 23 per cent of all cars sold during March.

Total sales for the first quarter of 2024 amounted to 182,687 cars sold globally, an increase of 12 per cent compared to the same period last year.

“These numbers reflect the strength of our strategy and product diversity – offering fully electric cars alongside plug-in hybrids and mild hybrids in the right mix,” says Björn Annwall, Volvo Cars’ chief commercial officer & deputy CEO. “We are making good progress towards our annual sales target of at least 15 per cent growth and in the months ahead we will focus on ramping-up sales of our EX30,” he adds.

European sales in March grew 33 per cent compared to the same period last year, reaching 39,756 cars. Electrified cars in the region had a similar growth rate of 34 per cent, resulting in 24,856 cars sold. Sales of electrified cars accounted for 63 per cent of all cars sold in Europe this March.

In the US, sales of Volvo cars reached 15,315 cars which is an increase of 50 per cent compared to March 2023. Sales of electrified cars grew by 25 per cent compared to the same period last year and accounted for 24 per cent of all cars sold in the US.

Sales in China reached 14,005 cars, an increase of 21 per cent compared to the same period last year. During March, 1,039 electrified cars were sold in China, a decrease of 28 per cent compared to the same period last year.

For March 2024, the Volvo XC60 remained the top-selling model with sales reaching 22,402 cars (2023: 18,090 cars), followed by the XC40 with total sales of 20,557 cars (2023: 20,556 cars), and XC90 at 10,826 cars (2023: 9,828 cars).

March March Q1 Q1 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Europe 39,756 29,957 33% 89,670 72,671 23% Electrified models 24,856 18,537 34% 54,819 45,055 22% – Fully electric 14,967 8,995 66% 31,237 21,047 48% – Plug-in hybrid 9,889 9,542 4% 23,582 24,008 -2% China 14,005 11,608 21% 37,958 36,457 4% Electrified models 1,039 1,442 -28% 2,443 3,830 -36% – Fully electric 369 435 -15% 667 926 -28% – Plug-in hybrid 670 1,007 -33% 1,776 2,904 -39% US 15,315 10,230 50% 30,951 26,483 17% Electrified models 3,642 2,905 25% 8,088 7,711 5% – Fully electric 351 1,038 -66% 970 2,782 -65% – Plug-in hybrid 3,291 1,867 76% 7,118 4,929 44% Other 9,894 11,337 -13% 24,108 27,327 -12% Electrified models 4,021 4,099 -2% 9,645 10,807 -11% – Fully electric 2,334 2,153 8% 5,297 5,314 0% – Plug-in hybrid 1,687 1,946 -13% 4,348 5,493 -21% Total 78,970 63,132 25% 182,687 162,938 12% Electrified models 33,558 26,983 24% 74,995 67,403 11% – Fully electric 18,021 12,621 43% 38,171 30,069 27% – Plug-in hybrid 15,537 14,362 8% 36,824 37,334 -1%

SOURCE: Volvo Cars