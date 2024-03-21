Volkswagen: World premiere of the new ID. Buzz GTX with 4MOTION all-wheel drive

Strong performance drive: with the new ID. Buzz GTX Volkswagen presents its most powerful series-production Bulli of all time

Volkswagen presents the new ID. Buzz GTX: The electric Bulli equipped with a powerful performance drive system will in future be available with two wheelbases, two battery sizes and a choice of 5-, 6- or 7-seater. It also comes with standard 4MOTION all-wheel drive for optimum pulling power and traction in every driving situation. In addition, both GTX models share an individualized design. Pre-sales of the ID. Buzz GTX will start in the summer. This year, Volkswagen is once again expanding its range of sporty GTX models alongside the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5 and ID. 7 Tourer .

Electric all-wheel drive: The new ID. Buzz GTX is equipped with two electric motors – both together form all-wheel drive. The top speed of the GTX models is electronically limited to 160 km/h. The electric motors are supplied with energy by batteries in two sizes, which can be recharged from 10 to 80 percent in 26 minutes at DC fast charging stations with up to 185 kW or 200 kW (maximum charging capacity).

GTX towing capacity: Thanks to an extra power and the 4MOTION drive system, the ID. Buzz GTX offers a higher maximum trailer weight: the version with normal wheelbase can effortlessly pull up to 1,800 kg (braked, 8 per cent gradient), while the ID. Buzz GTX with long wheelbase has a maximum towing capacity of 1,600 kg. The maximum trailer weight was thus increased by 800 kg and 600 kg respectively. The 4MOTION system offers great traction advantages when towing a trailer on wet or loose surfaces in particular. The new ID. Buzz GTX is therefore an ideal towing vehicle – for example, for boat or horse trailers, which are often moved on slippery ground.

GTX exterior: The ID. Buzz GTX is characterised by an individualised front end. A bumper in GTX styling with a black air intake grille in honeycomb design and new side air guide elements also ensure a dynamic, distinctive appearance. New daytime running lights are integrated into the bumper on the left and right. All black body elements such as the new air intake grille, air guide elements, GTX lettering and the exterior mirror housings are finished in high-gloss black. In addition, the Solna 20-inch alloy wheel is standard equipment for the ID. Buzz GTX. The range of GTX wheel rims is supplemented by two new 21-inch alloy wheels05. Always fitted as standard are IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights. A new paint finish in the colour Cherry Red is offered exclusively for the ID. Buzz GTX. This red will be configurable as a solid paint finish and optionally in combination with Mono Silver metallic as a two-tone paint finish05.

GTX interior: Volkswagen has also customised the interior equipment. Dark tones underline the sporty character of the most powerful ID. Buzz. For example, both ID. Buzz GTX versions are the only models in the product line to be equipped with a black headliner. The seats also feature the specific GTX design. Electrically adjustable comfort seats with memory function are used in the front. The seats are enhanced by covers in black ArtVelours Eco microfleece with a new diamond pattern as well as red contrasting seams and red piping. Red cross-stitching is a distinctive feature on the multifunction steering wheel, which is refined by a red application on the centre trim and the GTX lettering integrated there in chrome.

GTX passenger compartment: The ID. Buzz GTX with standard wheelbase is available as a five-seater with a 40:60 split three-seat bench in the second row (2/3) or as a six-seater05 with two individual seats each in the second and third rows (2/2/2). The long-wheelbase ID. Buzz GTX will also launch as a five-seater with a three-seat bench (2/3) and as a six-seater05 (2/2/2). This version will additionally be offered as a seven-seater05 with a three-seat bench in the second row and two individual seats in the third row (2/3/2). Depending on the model, the seats in the second row can be moved longitudinally by 150 mm (standard wheelbase) or 200 mm (long wheelbase).

GTX luggage compartment: The luggage compartment volume of the ID. Buzz GTX (standard wheelbase) as a five-seater is between 1,121 litres (loaded to the upper edge of the rear seat backrests) and 2,123 litres (rear bench seat folded down, loaded up to the upper edge of the front seat backrests). The extended ID. Buzz GTX is even more spacious: when loaded up to the upper edge of the backrests of the second row of seats, a capacity of 1,340 litres is available. If the large ID. Buzz GTX is loaded right up to the first row of seats, the volume increases to 2,469 litres. Even when occupied by seven people, there is still 306 litres of load space available behind the third row of seats in the long GTX. Depending on the seat configuration, both ID. Buzz GTX models can be equipped with a long or short Multiflex board05 (including two folding boxes). The Multiflex board creates a second loading level and – when the rear seats are folded down – a flat load area.

New hardware and software plus ChatGPT: A major hardware and software update for the product line will be incorporated into the GTX models. New on board are a head-up display (optional) and the next generation of infotainment systems (standard) with new menu navigation and graphics as well as fast processor power. The system’s touchscreen is now 12.9 inches in size instead of 12.0 inches (33 cm diagonal instead of 30 cm). Also new are the illuminated touch bar for temperature and volume control. The new IDA voice assistant05 is operated with natural voice commands. It not only allows control of numerous vehicle functions, but also provides answers to general knowledge questions using the online connection to databases such as Wikipedia. The innovative IDA voice assistant additionally features ChatGPT integration (AI/artificial intelligence). Another new feature is a Wellness app that uses preconfigured programmes to adjust various vehicle functions to improve well-being while driving or charging. The exit warning system is another new addition. This warns of motorised vehicles and bicycles06 approaching from the rear when a door is opened.

Samba bus of a new era: From now on, the ID. Buzz with long wheelbase will be available with the panoramic sunroof with smart glass05 as an option. The multi-layered smart glass has an integrated liquid crystal film and can be electronically switched so that it is transparent or opaque. The largest panoramic sunroof ever used in a Volkswagen evokes memories of the legendary “Samba Bus” and transfers the typical roof windows of the classic car into the present.

GTX concept: Since 2021, the sportiest models of the all-electric ID. series have carried the GTX label – in reference to the dynamic VW models with the designations GTI, GTD or GTE. Including the new ID. Buzz GTX, a total of five ID. models will be available to the GTX range soon.

01. Near-production vehicle 02. ID.4 GTX – power consumption combined 18.7 – 16.7 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 0 g/km; CO 2 class: A 03. ID.5 GTX – power consumption combined 18.6-16.2 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 0 g/km; CO 2 class: A 04. Maximum possible charging capacity. The charging behaviour of different charging stations can differ, even if their kW capacity is the same. In addition to a charging station’s kW output, the maximum charge current also influences the amount of energy that flows. Furthermore, the ambient temperature, battery temperature and charge level affect the maximum possible charging capacity. The specified maximum charging capacity is calculated under WLTP conditions at a temperature of approx. 23°C and a charge level from five per cent. If these variables change, the charging capacity may deviate from the specified standard value 05. Optional equipment 06. Within the system limits, the driver must always be ready to override the assist system and is not released from the responsibility of driving the vehicle with due care and attention

SOURCE: Volkswagen