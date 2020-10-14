Volkswagen Group invests in automation for Emden, Hanover and Chattanooga plants

The Volkswagen Passenger Cars and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brands are working flat out on the transformation to the e-mobility era and the conversion of plants to e-mobility. The Volkswagen brand has now ordered more than 1,400 robots from Japanese manufacturer FANUC for its production facilities at Chattanooga (USA) and Emden. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has ordered a further 800 robots for its Hanover plant from ABB of Switzerland. The robots are to be mainly used for body production and battery assembly. The three plants are currently being prepared for the production of electric cars using highly advanced facilities. From 2022, the ID.401 is to be produced at Chattanooga (USA) and Emden, while the model known under the show car name of ID. BUZZ02 is to roll off the production line at Hanover.

Christian Vollmer, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen brand responsible for Production and Logistics, says: “At Emden and Chattanooga, we are developing two of the most advanced production facilities in the automotive industry for the transformation to e-mobility. We are investing in the latest technologies such as digitalization and automation for this purpose even in the present situation.”

The ID. BUZZ is to be produced at the Hanover plant of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles from 2022. “Our conversion work is proceeding entirely to schedule,” says Josef Baumert, Member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles responsible for Production and Logistics. “With the launch of the ID. BUZZ, we will complete the modernization of our Hanover plant currently in progress, which will also benefit all the other models produced at this location.”

In total, the Group plans to invest €33 billion by 2024 with a view to becoming the world market leader in e-mobility. Several billion euros are to be invested in these three plants.

01ID.4 – Power consumption (NEDC), kWh/100 km, combined 16.9 – 16.2, CO2 emissions, g/km: 0, efficiency class A

02Study

