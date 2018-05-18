Volkswagen Group delivers more than 900,000 vehicles in April

The Volkswagen Group and its brands continued on their growth path in April. At 927,200 units, deliveries by the Group in April were 10.2 percent higher than the same month last year. Over 3.6 million vehicles have been handed over to customers since the beginning of the year (+ 8.1 percent). “The Volkswagen Group’s upward trend continues into the second quarter. Positive developments in Europe and the home market of Germany as well as in South America are particularly encouraging. We will continue to work on the attractiveness of our brands and products in the second quarter”, Fred Kappler, Head of Group Sales at Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, said.

The Group recorded a strong increase in deliveries in Europe: over 1.5 million new vehicles were handed over to customers there in the first four months (+5.4 percent), of which 402,600 units were delivered in April – an increase of 9.2 percent compared with the same month last year. The Group handed over 333,900 new vehicles to customers in Western Europe in April (+9.5 percent), of which 126,200 were delivered in the home market of Germany (+11.5 percent). Deliveries in the markets of Central and Eastern Europe grew 8.0 percent to 68,700 vehicles.

The Group continued its stable growth in the North American market, with deliveries since the beginning of the year running at some 300,900 units (+2.6 percent). 79,900 units were handed over to customers in the North America region in April (+0.5 percent). Over 53,700 U.S. customers took delivery of a new vehicle from the Group in April – an increase of 3.2 percent. Group deliveries in the South American market grew 31.8 percent in April. A total of 51,900 vehicles were handed over to customers in the region. Group deliveries in Brazil in April were substantially higher than the previous year: 34,000 new vehicles were handed over to customers there, an increase of 50.4 percent.

As a result of the sustained upward trend in the Asia-Pacific region, deliveries since the beginning of the year rose to just short of 1.5 million (+12.0 percent). The Group handed over 360,000 new vehicles to customers in the region in April, representing growth of 12.2 percent. Deliveries in the Chinese market grew further in April, with 334,800 vehicles (+11.7 percent) handed over to customers there.

Deliveries to customers by markets April

2018 April

2017 Change (%) Jan – April

2018 Jan – April

2017 Change (%) Europe 402,600 368,600 +9.2 1,546,000 1,466,400 +5.4 Western Europe 333,900 305,000 +9.5 1,288,300 1,233,200 +4.5 Germany 126,200 113,200 +11.5 455,900 433,400 +5.2 Central and Eastern Europe 68,700 63,600 +8.0 257,600 233,200 +10.5 Russia 18,900 16,000 +18.2 65,000 53,700 +21.0 North America 79,900 79,500 +0.5 300,900 293,200 +2.6 USA 53,700 52,000 +3.2 202,600 187,500 +8.0 South America 51,900 39,400 +31.8 180,600 161,200 +12.0 Brazil 34,000 22,600 +50.4 108,100 90,900 +19,0 Asia-Pacific 360,000 320,800 +12.2 1,450,200 1,294,500 +12.0 China 334,800 299,700 +11.7 1,345,400 1,191,200 +12.9 . Worldwide 927,200 841,100 +10.2 3,606,900 3,336,000 +8.1