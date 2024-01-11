Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles increases deliveries to customers by just under 25 percent in 2023

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles continues its growth path

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) delivered a total of 409,400 vehicles to customers in 2023. This is 24.6 per cent more than in the same period last year, when the effects of the war in Ukraine and the uncertainties in the supply chains significantly limited production and delivery of vehicles to customers. The production situation and thus also deliveries to customers improved significantly in 2023.

“2023 was a highly successful year for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles,” says Lars Krause, member of the Board of Management responsible for Sales and Marketing at VWCV. “I am particularly pleased that our new products such as the Amarok and the ID. Buzz have quickly arrived on the market. In total, we increased deliveries to customers by more than 24 per cent compared to the previous year and look forward to 2024 full of optimism. With the other ID. Buzz variants, the new California and the new Transporter, we are presenting important product innovations for our private and commercial customers.”

All the regions in which Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is active worldwide showed notable, generally double-digit, year-on-year growth in deliveries. The growth also extends across all models. Thanks to the continued increase in deliveries of the all-electric ID. Buzz over the course of the year, the number of electric models delivered almost quadrupled from 7,500 in 2022 to 29,300 in 2023, and the share of electric vehicles sold by VWCV was 7.1 per cent.

Many product innovations in 2024

In 2024, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will present each vehicle as either a completely new model or with a product upgrade. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will celebrate the world premiere of the new Transporter. This completes the trio comprising ID. Buzz, Multivan and new Transporter. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles thus offers every customer just the right vehicle to meet their individual needs. The new California will also make its global debut in 2024 and lead the California model series into the electrified future. The ID. Buzz will be introduced as a GTX and production of its long wheelbase version will start in Hanover. The Multivan will be presented as a plug-in hybrid all-wheel drive version and will feature a longer electric range. The Crafter and Caddy will also receive product upgrades.

Deliveries by region

Western Europe: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles delivered 286,300 vehicles (previous year: 235,300) to customers here. With 104,600 vehicles delivered (+ 6.3 per cent), Germany remains Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ strongest market by far. The second largest market in 2023 was the United Kingdom with 40,000 deliveries to customers, an increase of 26.3% compared to the previous year.

Eastern Europe: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles delivered 31,800 vehicles (previous year: 22,100) to customers here. The largest single market remains Poland with a total of 10,100 units (previous year: 7,900)

North America: In Mexico, the only Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles market in North America until the market launch of the ID. Buzz LWB in the US, deliveries increased by 2.2% to 6,600 units.

South America: The south American market recorded a significant increase of 29% to 41,500 vehicle deliveries. The largest single market remains Argentina with an increase of 40.7 per cent to 29,800 vehicles, followed by Brazil with 8,000 units.

Asia/Pacific: In the Asia Pacific region, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles delivered 15,100 vehicles to customers. Australia remains the strongest single market with 10,300 units (previous year: 8,100).

Africa: With 9,900 vehicles, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles delivered just under 37% more vehicles to customers here than in the previous year. In South Africa, the strongest single market on the continent, deliveries increased to 6,900 (previous year: 5,200).

Middle East: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles delivered 18,300 vehicles in the region (previous year: 12,300). In Turkey, the region’s biggest market, the number of vehicles delivered increased by 55.5% to 16,600 (previous year: 10,700).

Deliveries by product line

In 2023, 28,600 ID. Buzz left the factory and were handed over to customers.

With 156,900 units delivered to customers (an increase of 10% compared to the previous year), the T Series remains Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ highest volume model. The high demand for the California continues. In 2023, the California 6.1 saw another increase in deliveries: with 25,000 vehicles delivered, the previous year’s figure was exceeded by 15.7 per cent. With 20,400 Multivans, deliveries to customers increased significantly by 60.2 per cent.

In the case of the Amarok, a total of 65,800 vehicles were delivered to customers in 2023. This corresponds to an increase of 65.3% compared to 2022. In addition to the Amarok in South America with 44,100 deliveries, 21,800 new Amarok were delivered in the first full year after its market launch at the end of 2022.

The number of Caddy units delivered rose by 13.3 per cent to 91,500.

The Crafter saw an increase in deliveries by 12%, reaching 66,500 vehicles in 2023. This includes 4,000 Grand California vehicles, which represents another increase of 25% compared to the previous year.

ID. Buzz 28,600 (+376.6 per cent)

T Series 156,900 (+10 per cent)

Amarok 65,800 (+65.3 per cent)

Caddy 91,500 (+13.3 per cent)

Crafter 66,500 (+12 per cent)

Electric models 29,300 (+290 per cent)

Note: All delivery figures stated above are rounded to the nearest hundred.

SOURCE: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles