Vodafone Automotive and PlaxidityX join forces to protect vehicles from modern theft methods

Vodafone Automotive integrates cutting-edge anti-theft capabilities from PlaxidityX into its after-factory security products

PlaxidityX, a world leader in automotive cyber security, today announced a partnership with Vodafone Automotive, one of the leading providers of safety and security vehicle solutions. This collaboration aims to address the rapidly growing surge of modern car theft by offering the PlaxidityX vDome anti-theft solution with Vodafone Automotive’s car tracking offering.

Modern car theft methods have become a significant challenge for the entire automotive ecosystem. While traditional car theft involves breaking a window or stealing a key, today’s car thieves have gone high-tech, and are able to unlock, start and steal a car in less than 30 seconds, using electronic hacking devices that can be acquired on the dark web.

Car theft is escalating into a national crisis in many countries. In Canada alone, auto theft insurance claims surpassed $1.5 billion in 2023. Similarly, the United States reported over 1 million stolen vehicles in the same year – a staggering 25% increase compared to previous years. Vehicle theft is a multi-billion-dollar crime, costing vehicle owners more than $8 billion each year. Besides the anguish for car owners, car theft also causes reputation damage to vehicle manufacturers, as well as increasing insurance premiums or even making insurance coverage difficult to obtain.

“Our mission is to innovate and make mobility safe and secure. The partnership with PlaxidityX enables us to co-develop an additional layer of protection to address the surges in modern car theft techniques,” said Gion Baker, Vodafone Automotive CEO. “Leveraging PlaxidityX’s industry-leading cyber security expertise and knowledge, the vDome solution tackles these modern theft challenges head-on, and is a great fit with our existing product offerings.”

PlaxidityX vDome software has been integrated into Vodafone Automotive’s anti-theft and after-theft management solutions. vDome is a patented, AI-powered prevention solution that proactively detects and neutralizes malicious theft attempts in real-time. vDome identifies unauthorized activities on the vehicle network that indicate an attempt to steal the car, and then triggers a theft prevention action. Such unauthorized activities may include, for example, electronic manipulations to unlock the doors and start the engine.

“Our vision is to ensure that every journey is both safe and worry-free,” said Ronen Smoly, PlaxidityX CEO. “The escalating wave of modern auto theft isn’t just a security threat – it’s a massive financial strain on car owners, manufacturers, and insurers. By combining vDome’s advanced anti-theft capabilities with Vodafone Automotive’s advanced solutions, we’re securing vehicles against sophisticated threats as well as restoring peace of mind and a safe travel experience.”

SOURCE: PlaxidityX