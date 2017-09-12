VAUXHALL REVEALS ALL-NEW GRANDLAND X SUV
- New SUV with a sporty design and crisp proportions
- Spacious interior to carry five passengers and their luggage
VAUXHALL UNVEILS NEW INSIGNIA GSI AT FRANKFURT
- Precise performance thanks to FlexRide chassis, Brembo brakes and AWD
- New design cues reinforce performance with comfort
VAUXHALL’S ALL-NEW COUNTRY TOURER JOINS INSIGNIA RANGE
- Sporty top-of-the-range Insignia with rugged looks and premium qualities
- All-wheel drive with torque vectoring and more ground clearance
VAUXHALL REVEALS NEW BRIT-BUILT VIVAROS
- New Vivaro business shuttle people carrier and lifestyle van with a bed
- Available to order soon; built at Vauxhall’s van plant in Luton, Bedfordshire
VAUXHALL FRANKFURT MOTOR SHOW 2017 – SUMMARY
- All new quartet debut: Grandland X, Insignia GSi, Country Tourer and Vivaro Tourer
- Exclusive allows customers to take personalisation of their Vauxhall to the next level
Luton/Frankfurt – Vauxhall has world premiered four new models at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, including the Grandland X SUV, the Insignia GSi and Country Tourer, and two new Vivaro Tourer models.
The new offerings were unveiled during Vauxhall/Opel’s press conference at its “X-Ville” (Crossville) Stand D09 in Hall 8.0.
Grandland X
The all-new Grandland X SUV is the third member of Vauxhall’s ‘X’ family, which also includes the Mokka X and the Crossland X.
With a sporty design and off-road looks, the Grandland X has elevated seating for five people, generous luggage space, good all-round visibility and a raft of safety technologies. At 4.48 metres long, it is the largest SUV in Vauxhall’s range, offering even more cabin space than the 20 centimetre-shorter Mokka X and Crossland X.
Insignia GSi
Also debuting at Frankfurt is the all-new Insignia GSi, which delivers high levels of performance through all-wheel drive, a new chassis and Brembo brakes, and is powered by a refined 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine.
The performance variant of Vauxhall’s latest flagship model has an eight-speed automatic gearbox, which can be operated via a paddle-shift on the steering wheel to provide a more active and responsive driving experience. Staying true to the latest-generation Insignia range, the GSi combines lightweight design and a low centre of gravity with turbocharged power. These factors result in excellent balance and a favourable power-to-weight ratio.
Insignia Country Tourer
The latest addition to the all-new Insignia range, Vauxhall’s all-wheel drive Insignia Country Tourer also debuted in Frankfurt.
The Country Tourer is more spacious and considerably lighter than its predecessor, thanks to an all-new architecture, and comes with a wide range of innovative technologies. With all-round black protective cladding and silver front and rear skid plates, the newcomer has a tough and rugged off-road appearance.
Vauxhall Exclusive
After being announced at this year’s Geneva Motor Show, Vauxhall is giving a preview of what its new Exclusive trim could look like for Insignia buyers.
The personalisation concept will allow Insignia buyers to choose exactly the colour they want. A favourite colour, perhaps, or a colour coordinated to a customer’s classic car already waiting in the garage – all these shades can serve as the sample for a bespoke paint tone. And while the normal Insignia models feature a lot of chrome, the High Gloss Black Pack gives Exclusive a sporty touch with high-gloss black grille bar and window trim strips, exterior mirrors and much more. And a complementary design from a range of light alloy wheels can also be selected.
The Exclusive line will also soon be expanded with an even larger selection of leather interior options and decorative design elements – resulting in unique vehicles personalised according to their owner’s taste. In addition, every Insignia ordered as an Exclusive comes with a host of standard trim features on top including Navi 900 IntelliLink with an eight-inch colour touchscreen and rear privacy glass.
Vivaro Tourer
The last of Vauxhall’s Frankfurt unveils are two new up-level Vivaro variants: the Tourer Elite and Tourer Weekender.
Aimed at the business shuttle market, the Tourer Elite model will be available with a 1.6-litre CDTi BiTurbo engine with 125PS or 145PS, in either L1 or L2 body.
And aimed at the lifestyle market, the Tourer Weekender features a third row bed. It will be available with a 1.6-litre CDTi BiTurbo engine with 125PS or 145PS, in L2 body only.
With order books opening soon, both models will be built at Vauxhall’s manufacturing plant in Luton, Bedfordshire.*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.