VAUXHALL REVEALS ALL-NEW GRANDLAND X SUV

New SUV with a sporty design and crisp proportions

Spacious interior to carry five passengers and their luggage

VAUXHALL UNVEILS NEW INSIGNIA GSI AT FRANKFURT

Precise performance thanks to FlexRide chassis, Brembo brakes and AWD

New design cues reinforce performance with comfort

VAUXHALL’S ALL-NEW COUNTRY TOURER JOINS INSIGNIA RANGE

Sporty top-of-the-range Insignia with rugged looks and premium qualities

All-wheel drive with torque vectoring and more ground clearance

VAUXHALL REVEALS NEW BRIT-BUILT VIVAROS

New Vivaro business shuttle people carrier and lifestyle van with a bed

Available to order soon; built at Vauxhall’s van plant in Luton, Bedfordshire

VAUXHALL FRANKFURT MOTOR SHOW 2017 – SUMMARY

All new quartet debut: Grandland X, Insignia GSi, Country Tourer and Vivaro Tourer

Exclusive allows customers to take personalisation of their Vauxhall to the next level

Luton/Frankfurt – Vauxhall has world premiered four new models at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, including the Grandland X SUV, the Insignia GSi and Country Tourer, and two new Vivaro Tourer models.

The new offerings were unveiled during Vauxhall/Opel’s press conference at its “X-Ville” (Crossville) Stand D09 in Hall 8.0.

Grandland X

The all-new Grandland X SUV is the third member of Vauxhall’s ‘X’ family, which also includes the Mokka X and the Crossland X.

With a sporty design and off-road looks, the Grandland X has elevated seating for five people, generous luggage space, good all-round visibility and a raft of safety technologies. At 4.48 metres long, it is the largest SUV in Vauxhall’s range, offering even more cabin space than the 20 centimetre-shorter Mokka X and Crossland X.

Insignia GSi

Also debuting at Frankfurt is the all-new Insignia GSi, which delivers high levels of performance through all-wheel drive, a new chassis and Brembo brakes, and is powered by a refined 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine.

The performance variant of Vauxhall’s latest flagship model has an eight-speed automatic gearbox, which can be operated via a paddle-shift on the steering wheel to provide a more active and responsive driving experience. Staying true to the latest-generation Insignia range, the GSi combines lightweight design and a low centre of gravity with turbocharged power. These factors result in excellent balance and a favourable power-to-weight ratio.

Insignia Country Tourer

The latest addition to the all-new Insignia range, Vauxhall’s all-wheel drive Insignia Country Tourer also debuted in Frankfurt.

The Country Tourer is more spacious and considerably lighter than its predecessor, thanks to an all-new architecture, and comes with a wide range of innovative technologies. With all-round black protective cladding and silver front and rear skid plates, the newcomer has a tough and rugged off-road appearance.

Vauxhall Exclusive

After being announced at this year’s Geneva Motor Show, Vauxhall is giving a preview of what its new Exclusive trim could look like for Insignia buyers.

The personalisation concept will allow Insignia buyers to choose exactly the colour they want. A favourite colour, perhaps, or a colour coordinated to a customer’s classic car already waiting in the garage – all these shades can serve as the sample for a bespoke paint tone. And while the normal Insignia models feature a lot of chrome, the High Gloss Black Pack gives Exclusive a sporty touch with high-gloss black grille bar and window trim strips, exterior mirrors and much more. And a complementary design from a range of light alloy wheels can also be selected.

The Exclusive line will also soon be expanded with an even larger selection of leather interior options and decorative design elements – resulting in unique vehicles personalised according to their owner’s taste. In addition, every Insignia ordered as an Exclusive comes with a host of standard trim features on top including Navi 900 IntelliLink with an eight-inch colour touchscreen and rear privacy glass.

Vivaro Tourer

The last of Vauxhall’s Frankfurt unveils are two new up-level Vivaro variants: the Tourer Elite and Tourer Weekender.

Aimed at the business shuttle market, the Tourer Elite model will be available with a 1.6-litre CDTi BiTurbo engine with 125PS or 145PS, in either L1 or L2 body.

And aimed at the lifestyle market, the Tourer Weekender features a third row bed. It will be available with a 1.6-litre CDTi BiTurbo engine with 125PS or 145PS, in L2 body only.

With order books opening soon, both models will be built at Vauxhall’s manufacturing plant in Luton, Bedfordshire.

