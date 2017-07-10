Valmet Automotive today into three shifts, target at record volume

The whole production at Uusikaupunki, Finland plant goes today for the first time in history into three shifts. The change is necessitated by the strong demand for the Mercedes-Benz models manufactured by Valmet Automotive.

The paintshop and GLC-dedicated bodyshop have been in three shifts since May, and today the general assembly will follow suit. At this stage, the shift pattern consists of three shifts working five days a week. In August, the pattern will change to six working days per week.

– Our production volumes are increasing continuously. At the moment, we are manufacturing two high volume models, the Mercedes-Benz A-Class and the GLC SUV. According to the plans, we will reach a new production record at the Uusikaupunki plant this year, says Mr. Pasi Rannus, Executive Vice President Manufacturing Business Line, Valmet Automotive.

The reason for the recent historically large recruitments by Valmet Automotive is the growing production volume combined with the need to move into three shift operation. Also the support organization for production has increased considerably. In January 2017, Valmet Automotive’s Uusikaupunki plant personnel totaled 1,900 and at the moment it is already at 3,500.

The increase in operations is visible at the plant in extended production and social welfare facilities, staff restaurant and parking area. Bus lines for commuting from Turku to the plant are already adjusted to the needs of three shift operation.

