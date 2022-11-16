Valeo has produced its 10 millionth front camera system integrating Mobileye EyeQ® technology, at its Wemding site in Germany

On November 16, 2022, Valeo and Mobileye celebrated the production of Valeo’s 10 millionth front camera system containing Mobileye technology, at Valeo’s site in Wemding in Germany (Bavaria).

On November 16, 2022, Valeo and Mobileye celebrated the production of Valeo’s 10 millionth front camera system containing Mobileye technology, at Valeo’s site in Wemding in Germany (Bavaria).

Valeo, world leader in advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS), started its collaboration with Mobileye in 2015, choosing to integrate into its front camera system hardware and software the Mobileye system-on-chip (SoC), named “EyeQ®”. Mobileye, with partners like Valeo, revolutionized driver assist systems by taking computer vision technology to a next level in the automotive industry.

Together, Valeo and Mobileye have combined their best in class technology and have developed and manufactured multiple generations of front camera systems. The strong collaboration between Valeo and Mobileye is now focused on the integration of the latest generation of the Mobileye SoC into the Valeo front camera system and also into Valeo’s cutting edge centralized computer and software.

At the heart of ADAS, the Valeo front camera system using the Mobileye SoC is making roads safer by supporting key features such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist. The front camera system itself has become the key enabler in reaching the safety requirements defined by the authorities and is set to equip 100% of new cars. To date, since starting this activity, Valeo has produced nearly 13 million front cameras.

Marc Vrecko, President of Valeo’s Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems Business Group, said: “We are very pleased to announce that we have reached this milestone, which clearly shows that Valeo is accelerating in ADAS, as set out in our Move Up strategic plan. In 2023, Valeo will produce an additional 9 million front cameras worldwide. By 2030, almost 90% of new vehicles will be equipped with this technology, and the ADAS content per vehicle will double.”

“We are proud to work with our partners to deliver our computer vision technology to millions of vehicles worldwide, helping reduce vehicle crashes and injuries globally”, said Nimrod Nehushtan, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Mobileye. “Together, we see great opportunities in the next few years to expand the capabilities of these technologies, providing automakers and end customers with affordable and reliable safety and convenience features.”

Today, more than 90% of road accidents are caused by human error. ADAS are at the heart of the transformation of mobility, driven by enhancements in safety and comfort. The ADAS market is expected to grow by 17% per year to reach 60 billion euros in 2030. Valeo has the market’s most comprehensive portfolio of sensors (ultrasonic sensors, cameras, radars and LiDARs), software and associated intelligence.

SOURCE: Valeo