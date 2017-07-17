Vaibhav Mahajan, Senior Manager, Capgemini confirmed for Connected Car Pune

Vaibhav Mahajan, Senior Manager, Capgemini has been confirmed as a moderator at Connected Car Pune.

Vaibhav Mahajan, is an automotive domain expert with Capgemini Technology Services. Vaibhav is leading the automotive vertical for Capgemini CHROME which is Capgemini’s Center of Excellence for Automotive and Manufacturing.

Vaibhav is an industry veteran with more than 15 years of experience in the automotive sector. Vaibhav is responsible for developing Automotive IP for Capgemini through development of innovative solutions like virtual car showroom, blockchain, augmented reality based applications, social media and sentiment analytics applications as well as developed business capability maps, business process management and SAP process templates.

Vaibhav is closely working with many of the global automotive customers of Capgemini.

About Connected Car Pune

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), Connected Car Pune is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, Connected Car Pune will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car Pune takes place on 29 November 2017 at the The Westin Hotel, Pune, India.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/connected-car-pune/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry over the next decade and beyond.

Download your free copy of Automotive Megatrends magazine today. This quarterly publication covers a range of forward-looking automotive and commercial vehicle topics, from concept through to aftersales.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.